The capital authorities turned on the lighting in the Zocalo of the city of mexicowhich was placed to commemorate the Mexican Revolution on the occasion of its 112th anniversary.

According to the federal government, 35 members of the CDMX Urban Services.

On this occasion, 2,700 LED spotlights, 3.3 kilometers of frost, 4 kilometers of cable and one kilometer of hose were used, in addition to 350 kilos of rod and 250 kilos of wire.

Among the lights of national colors, the figure of Ricardo Flores Magón, a Mexican politician and journalist, stands out. Along with it, you can also see the decoration of the Mexican flag in the government buildings of the capital.

