To close the 2025 edition of Inverfestthe Valencians The zigarros The Movistar Arena (Saturday, February 22 at 8:30 p.m., tickets from 31 euros will be taken to the assault here) With a new live album recorded in a study … From Colmenar Viejo, the ‘Direct from studying one’, where the band of the Álvaro and Ovidi Tormo brothers, accompanied by luxury guests demonstrates why they are today one of the best rock and roll groups in this country.

This direct has been produced again by Leiva, with whom they already recorded ‘cliffs’, and also has other collaborators such as César Pop to keyboards and choirs as well as a gospel choir formed by Laura Bartolomè, At One and Ele. In their appointment with Madrid, they will be added a cast of exceptional guests formed by Antonio García (Arde Bogotá), Juancho (Sidecars), Maika Makovski, Sho-Hai, Nina de Juan (Morgan) and girl Coyote Eta Chico Tornado . As they say, it will be “the most important night in the history of the Zigarros to date.”

How did the idea of ​​making a live album arise, but in a recording studio instead of in a concert?

(Álvaro Tormo) The truth is that we are very happy with the result. Óscar Clavel was our engineer in this project so the sound is his thing. An Oscar hug! The idea was very spontaneous, we had a great time recording the album ‘cliffs’ that we think it would be fun to repeat it but this time recording it on video and with Leiva playing the battery next to Adri. And so it was, we had a bomb and I think that is breathed in the final result. When music is easily slids, one disappears into a cosmic current of naturalness and appears on the other side. In study one was like that.

How was the work with Leiva?

With him it is all very easy. Our friendship never put himself in the midst of improving the song or interpretation. It is very perfectionist, but we also so remote together. It was a pleasure to have him. We admire a lot.

What memories do you have from Invertfest, an appointment that you have attended several years?

Good. We have been curing with them for many years, we did the Price circus several times and now we repeated in the Wizink. It is always a pleasure.

What will your fan find in the Wizink Center, now Movistar Arena?

Well, I would say that it will be a concert of those that we will always remember. A concert that must not be lost. The change of name we found recently, but well it gives us a little the same, while people know where they are, we are worth it (laughs).

How do you see the Salas Circuit?

Well, for me, any triumph in the music industry is good. We are a band of rooms mainly. Things like the Movistar Arena are very occasionally, and we are doing very well in the rooms. But I’m glad that people consume live music wherever.

What do you think of the current musical panorama with the thrust of the urban scene?

Well, what I know, they are not my thing, but it is the music of many people from the generation now, so I think I am not the one to comment. I do not want to end like my grandfather, who told me that burial were not music when I listened to him as a teenager, because for me they were, and great.

Even if the autotuned sounds prevail, do guitar bands return?

Well now that you say it, every time we see young people in our concerts and it makes me very excited. New bands like Arde Bogotá are guitar and they are breaking it, that is very cool.

How are you living the development of artificial intelligence applied to music creation, do you seem unfair competition?

I come from a generation in which we collected records, we followed the bands, we were looking for interviews with them, we wanted to know who had influenced them and what they had to say. We were looking for the human factor. And I keep doing it today. You can never do that with artificial intelligence that makes songs. For me there is no competition because I have no interest in it at the musical level. I think that the human factor is key when it comes to melting your heart, either with a good melody, a good lyrics or a good guitar single.