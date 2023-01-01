Berlin (dpa/Stats Perform)

Veteran Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku called for retired French star Thierry Henry to coach the Belgium national football team, indicating that he is the most qualified to succeed Spaniard Roberto Martinez to lead the team nicknamed the “Red Devils”.

Belgium is still looking for a new coach after Martinez resigned, following the team’s early exit from the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, ending his career that spanned 6 years and 4 months with the team. Henry, the star of the English Arsenal and Barcelona teams and the former French national team, worked as an assistant to Martinez in two periods, during which he worked as technical director for the French teams Monaco and the Canadian Montreal Impact. And in the event that the Belgian Football Association decides to abandon the technical staff of Martinez completely, Henry will not be an available option to coach the team, but the historical scorer for the Belgium national team believes that there should be continuity.

Lukaku, the star of the Italian Inter team, said: The so-called “golden generation” in his country deserves another chance to appear on the big stage, despite the team’s star Eden Hazard retiring from international football. “For me, Henry is the next coach of Belgium,” Lukaku told Sky Sport in its Italian version. No doubt about it. I say it frankly: he will be the next coach. “He is respected by all the players, he has won everything,” Lukaku added. He knows how to coach, he knows what we need to do to achieve our goals. “He knows the team, the league and the coaching staff,” Lukaku said. For me, he is the ideal coach for our national team. Then I don’t know which coach to choose. But I don’t think Belgium should start from scratch.

“So far this generation has not won a title, but we have to try to win constantly,” Lukaku said. He wants to win, and I don’t think the federation will count on a coach who wants to change everything and start from scratch. This is not the case. Lukaku’s remarks may be embarrassing if another coach is chosen to lead the Belgian national team.

The Belgium national team started its career in the World Cup in Qatar with a difficult 1-0 victory over Canada, before losing 2-0 to Morocco, then drew 0-0 with its Croatian counterpart at the end of its Group D matches in the World Cup.

The Belgium national team fell from second to fourth in the latest world ranking of teams issued by FIFA last month, after its poor performance in the Qatar World Cup, as this was the first time that the team bid farewell to the tournament from the first round, since the FIFA World Cup. Competition in 1998 in France.

The Belgian Football Association announced earlier that it would consider possible options before it, before reaching a final decision by the tenth of this month.

It is noteworthy that the draw for the qualifiers for the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024”, which will be held in Germany next year, placed the Belgium national team in a group that includes Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan and Estonia, where the first round will start next March.