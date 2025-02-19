The zero rate for freelancers is renewed in the Community of Madrid during this year. The Governing Council on Wednesday has allocated five million euros for release from social security contributions to new freelancers that begin their activity in the region. Likewise, this measure may extend 12 more months for people with annual income equal to or lower than the minimum wage, with disabilities or vulnerable population.

“These grants are aimed at strengthening support for Madrid entrepreneurs,” said the regional government. With the approved item, the 2025 contributions expenses will be paid for self -employment to begin their business in the region during this year. With this, it seeks Promote that new entrepreneurs decide to open their businesses in the region and support them with tax burdens during the first months of activity.

The elimination of all the charges of the contributions may extend for 12 months More in the case of people who have annual income equal to or lower than the minimum wage, to those who have a recognized disability of 33% or are considered as a vulnerable population. It will also apply to women who are entitled to a reduced price after having ceased their activity by the birth of a child or adoption. In this situation, the measure will apply when the activity resumes within two years prior to the interruption of the activity.

With the renewal of this measure, the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Employment It plans to benefit about 5,200 people in the Community of Madrid during this year. “It is a real and tangible incentive that eliminates obstacles to entrepreneurship and allows to generate more opportunities and jobs,” they have remarked from the regional government. The budgets already collected the expansion of the zero rate with the financing of 100% of the contributions. Along with this, it is contemplated to create a new line of aid for industrial SMEs with templates of less than 50 workers.

The data handled by the Ministry indicates that during the past year The number of freelancers grew 2.5%, until reaching 434,263: “The goal is to continue increasing,” they have remarked. During the past year, the regional executive extended the measure so that all those professionals who have chosen some mutuality could be accepted of alternative social forecast to the regime of self -employed or autonomous workers (reta) of social security.

Applications to be a beneficiary It must be presented at the Digital Administration Portal of the Community of Madrid. For this, the established deadline to do so is, in general, in a maximum of the three months following the end of each period of twelve months of enjoyment of the reduction or bonus in question. On the other hand, the self -employed who receive the help for the care of minors affected by cancer or other serious illness, in which the enjoyment of the benefit for some period has been less than twelve months, may be presented within the following three months at the end of the bonus application.