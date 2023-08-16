The latest Zenvo is named after the beautiful Northern Lights – Aurora Borealis – but future owners will probably see stars on their first exposure to the throttle. Because you will hardly find a more extreme street car than the Zenvo Aurora. Well, then one of the Auroras – because there are two versions of the new hypercar.

Meet the new Zenvo Aurora Tur and Zenvo Aurora Agil. While they serve different purposes – the former built for long distances, the latter for attacking the track – they are both equipped with a brand new V12 engine. This is assisted by electric motors for a quick response to the accelerator pedal.

A top speed of 450 km/h

The Tur trim offers a total of 1,875 horsepower, enabling a 0-to-100 time of 2.3 seconds. The 0-to-300 time is 9 seconds and from 0 to 400 km/h (!) You go in 17 seconds. The top speed of the Zenvo Aurora Tur is no less than 450 km/h.

The Aurora actually looks pretty terrifying. Zenvo’s design chief Christian Brandt came up with a skeletal design incorporating new elements and things from the past. “We wanted to show as much of the chassis, engine and suspension as possible,” he says. The Agil gets a big spoiler on the back, but it doesn’t dance like on the TSR-S.

Apparently the split between people looking for comfort and people wanting a more aggressive car was exactly 50/50, hence the two versions of the Zenvo Aurora. Both body styles wrap around the same carbon fiber monocoque (said to be 70 percent uncovered). The fairing would weigh less than 120 kilos and meet F1 safety requirements.

The V12 is placed in the uncovered carbon fiber chassis. The brand new 6.6-litre engine with four turbochargers was developed by Mahle Powertrain. The twelve-cylinder runs at 9,800 rpm and produces 1,250 horsepower. Both versions of the Aurora get a seven-speed gearbox with an electric motor in it, adding another 200 horsepower.

The Zenvo Aurora Agil is rear-wheel drive

The Agil is a rear-wheel drive hypercar with 1,450 horsepower. The Tur is more powerful because it has two extra electric motors, one in each front wheel. This version also has four-wheel drive. The Tur weighs 1,450 kilos and is of course the heaviest of the two.

The Agil will reach a maximum of 365 km/h, because it is less powerful and has more downforce. The sprint to 100 also takes just under 0.2 seconds longer. The car receives 880 kilograms of downforce at 250 km/h in return. Everything has been removed from the interior of this car to register a curb weight of 1,300 kilos. The first copies of the Zenvo Aurora should be delivered to customers in 2025.