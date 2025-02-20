The controversy between The revolt and El Hormiguero On account of the interview with Jorge Martín, he scored a before and after in the history of television … and He also had an unexpected third: Pedro Acostainvited this Thursday to the program of David Broncano. In fact, the young MotoGP pilot has taken advantage of his visit to give the presenter a ‘zasca’: “You changed the date, how will I not be aware?”

And is that the two -time world champion (from Moto3, in 2021, and Moto2, in 2023) had received the Invitation of the RTVE program to go the same day That the current MotoGP world champion was expected to attend, which caused his interview to be delayed. Therefore, when Broncano has asked him about the mess with the space of Antena 3, the Mazarrón shark has taken the opportunity to remember it.

“Were you aware of that move with Jorge? What did they tell you?” He wanted to know the presenter. “Of course, if you changed the date, how am I not going to be aware? First Movistar changed for 1, then I change the date to me … It was a whore“, He has joked the Murcia, with crossed arms and with a counterpart.

Acosta, in addition, has revealed a previous program invitationwhen it was still The resistance And it was emitted in Movistar: “I am not much of networks and, looking Twitter, I realized that about four years you wrote me to come.”

“Then you left me lying down and said: ‘I don’t want to go anymore, they leave me lying once, then another …“The joke has continued, while David Broncano insisted that it had been he who had rejected the program.” You would leave us lying, that we invited you and did not come, “the space driver told him.” You did not make strength, this It has to be a relationship of two, “said the pilot.” An invitation is an invitation. If you don’t want to come … “, the Andalusian said.” You didn’t insist so much. My mother to make the bed insists more than you that day“, has sentenced that of Mazarrón, unleashing the laughter of the public.

Regarding the classic questions of the program, money in the bank and sexual relations in the last month, Pedro Acosta has avoided answering the first: “Money in the bank I do not know. I am not sure. I am to ask my mother, and it is almost always a ‘no“He has revealed. At the same time, the pilot has confessed that he is not a consumerist:” Life in Murcia is a gift, it is the fucking cock, There are things that in life cannot be purchased with money”





With the second, the Murcianono has left doubt: “You have caught me in a very bad month. There has been a team presentation, trip to Thailand … I consider myself a volcano, always hot but now inactive“