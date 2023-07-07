His image It went viral and has become the symbol of this storm that meteorologists describe as historic (54 liters per hour and square meter, with ten-minute peaks of more than 100 liters). A woman perched on the roof of her car and not knowing where to hold on to her, she resists the current of water that surrounds her and does not stop climbing. That woman’s name is María L., she is from a town in Teruel, Monreal del Campo, although she lives in Zaragoza, and this Friday, between sobs, she did not want to record statements because she is still traumatized. “If I watch the videos, it’s worse, and I just think what would have happened if instead of going alone, I went with my children.” She, like other people, had to be rescued on Thursday afternoon from her vehicle in Zaragoza when it was trapped by water, in the middle of a storm that has surprised even experts. A woman remains hospitalized after suffering a fracture as a result of the floods.

“It has been an extraordinary rain, torrential and not at all normal” explains the mayoress of the Aragonese capital, Natalia Chueca, who anticipates that the material damages are and will be “in the millions of euros”. These are hours to assess and analyze it, she added. Chueca visited the most affected area on Friday morning, the Parque Venecia neighborhood, in the south of the city, where 400 residents were still without power this Friday, although it was restored in the early afternoon, due to the flooding of two centers of Endesa’s transformation, which forced the electric company to move a gigantic generator set.

An operation made up of 200 people cleaned the mud and drained water from the streets of the neighborhood and from places like the Lidl supermarket, which has not been able to open its doors, or the María Zambrano public school, just behind, whose damages are so extensive that “work will have to be done so that it can be operational in September for the start of the course” as confirmed by the acting Minister of Education, Felipe Faci. But families are not so clear about it and there is concern among parents. “What would have happened if this storm happened in the morning when there are children in the colony school?” exclaims one of them. He is seconded by the president of the Neighborhood Association, José Antonio Andrew, “What has happened is very serious, fortunately there has been no personal injury, but this school cannot be used where it is, next to the ravine.”

Precisely the president of the College of Geographers of Aragon, Rafael Martínez Cebolla, underlined it on Twitter, explaining that “the college is located in the dejection cone of the Barranco de la Muerte. We insist from the College of Geographers that there is no land use or planning and toponymy always teaches and warns about what surrounds you”. In the same line, the professor of Geography Ángel Pueyo of the University of Zaragoza, has assured in the SER that “an extreme barrage like the one on Thursday, was already experienced in 1986, with the difference that then this area was not urbanized” . Pueyo explains that when the neighborhood was built, the natural decanters were respected, but “the episode on Thursday exceeded any forecast.” In fact, the City Council designed a collector and, before the Z-30, a road that was also flooded, built a rolling pond to collect the torrential waters, but all this has also fallen short with the intensity of the storm and the volume of water.

For this reason, Pueyo insists that “urban planning must be resilient, and be thought of taking the environment into account more than ever because extreme events are repeated more frequently, but instead we occupy more and more space.”

The most affected Zaragozans will take time to forget the consequences of this barrage. Corina, a 20-year-old girl, was caught in her car going to the Puerto Venecia shopping center, next to the most affected neighborhood, circulating through the Third Belt where she was trapped with her companion and waited three hours to be rescued . “It took us four attempts to get on the sidewalk and thank goodness – she recounts – because the cars that couldn’t have ended up in scrap metal”. But the most distressing, she says, “was seeing the panic attacks of the people, who were coming out of the windows; others were placed on top of the roofs, while license plates and broken pieces floated past, this and not knowing when the current was going to stop rising was the worst”.

The storms raged with Aragon, not just Zaragoza. In Alcañiz, 28 people from 13 families had to be evicted due to the consequences of the water and will not be able to return to their homes until at least Monday due to the damage caused in their blocks located in the Belchite roundabout, where a balcony fell. This Friday they have returned with the firefighters to look for the most essential.

The state meteorology agency maintains the orange warning for heavy rains for Zaragoza this Friday afternoon, in addition to the province of Huesca and the communities of Navarra and La Rioja.