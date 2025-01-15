The company Instalaza, in the defense sector, plans to undertake an investment of 52 million euros to transfer its current activity in the urban area of ​​Zaragoza to new facilities that it has begun to build on the outskirts of the city in order to have more surface area for your growth plans.

It is a move that involves leaving the current facilities in the center of the capital of Zaragoza and, once Instalaza has abandoned them, they will be empty. And this is now where the terrain in question enters, over which a urban planning operation.

From the Zaragoza City Council, the Councilor for Urban Planning, Víctor Serrano, has explained that the council is willing to help the company Instalaza leave the urban area, although at the moment there is no agreement. They are not even close to reaching it, but there is talk between both parties.

The key is that the operation has to make economic sense, but it is not the only thing. “It’s not about making money for the sake of making money,” said Serrano, who also stressed that “everything has to make urban sense.”

According to what has emerged, there is “public interest” in Instalaza leaving the land of a consolidated urban area to another area of ​​the city. “It is true that what is of interest to the city and that we are going to help make it happen, is not the only interest it may have for the city,” Serrano stated. “The city has to have other types of uses and has to have another series of advantages in this urban planning operation,” he stressed.

In accordance with jurisprudence and current legislation, the transfer of industrial facilities from consolidated urban land, although it has public interest, is not justified solely by the exit. Thus, The public interest has to be accompanied by other interests public, which always happen “around numbers, be they euros or square meters, and around uses.” In this case, The City Council prefers that the surface be used for housing.

And it is here where both parties are working to reach an agreement that is far away, although negotiations continue in relation to the desire to facilitate the operation to leave the urban area.

In fact, the counselor has stated that the position of the Zaragoza City Council will adhere, on the political side, to facilitating the operation, always complying with urban planning legality and “covering the public interest in having an industrial facility leave the city center.” with that other public interest that is not anyone’s whim, it is determined by jurisprudence and legality.