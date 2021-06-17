The network began to boycott the Spanish mass-market brand Zara because of the insult of an entire people by one of its employees. It is reported by NBC News.

The correspondence between the chief designer of the women’s department of Zara Vanessa Perilman and the Palestinian model Qaher Harhash, who defended the residents of the large city of Gaza, which is part of the Palestinian National Authority, has spread on the Internet. In the screenshots of the messages that I shared in Instagram Kharhash, a Zara employee, criticizes the young man’s position.

The woman writes: “If your people had been educated, they would not have blown up the hospitals and schools in Gaza, which Israel helped finance. People in my industry know the truth about Israel and Palestine, and I will never stop defending Israel. Israelis do not teach children to hate and throw stones at soldiers, unlike your people. “

Kharkhash’s post went viral, causing Perilman and Zara to receive massive online criticism. Public figures and bloggers began urging the brand to fire an incompetent employee who insulted the Palestinian people. According to the publication, in Instagram and other social networks, tens of thousands of similar posts have appeared.

The model admitted that he was stunned that such an influential person in the field of fashion came into conflict with him on a burning topic.

In turn, representatives of the company Inditex, which owns the Zara brand, said that they do not accept disrespect for any culture, religion, country, race or belief. “We condemn these comments because they are contrary to our core values, and we regret that they have offended people’s feelings,” they added.

Vanessa Perilman also apologized to Kharkhash. However, Zara executives have not yet announced the designer’s firing.

The escalation of the conflict began amid clashes between Israelis and Palestinians on Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the expansion of Israeli control over the eastern part of the city following the 1967 Six Day War. Palestine calls East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) occupied territory, which is backed up by UN Security Council resolutions, while Israel considers Jerusalem its one and indivisible capital.

Earlier in June, Zara’s clothing was seen insulting an entire nation. It is a dress from the brand with a pattern characteristic of the local Mixtec community in San Juan Colorado in the southern state of Oaxaca. The country’s culture minister, Alejandra Frausto, said the brand’s design includes traditional symbols “representing the environment, history and worldview of an entire community.”