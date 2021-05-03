The mountain, the large sailboat in which seven Zapatistas will travel from Isla Mujeres, in the Mexican Caribbean, to Europe, left this Sunday after four in the afternoon. Seven militia members of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation left the state of Chiapas in pickup trucks on Wednesday and traveled about 1,000 kilometers to this territory off the coast of Cancun, in Quintana Roo. For a day and a half, they have waited on board the boat, from where they have greeted the fifty companions, journalists and photographers who saw them from the dock. Subcomandante Moisés, at the head of the movement, fired them by clashing their fists and minutes later he addressed the press: “I’m not going to talk about Mexico because capitalism is in the world. We want to know how the other worlds are ”. The crew has dropped moorings and the ship has sailed off to begin an international tour of more than 20 countries.

The start of the trip was one day earlier, despite the fact that the scheduled departure date, May 3, was not chosen at random: this Monday is Chan Santa Cruz Day, a sign that the Mayans consider miraculous. Also, 503 years ago, a Castilian captain landed on these coasts sent by the governor of Cuba. A year later, miles away, Hernán Cortés landed. The objective is to complete a reverse journey to the one that the conquerors who invaded the American continent made across the Atlantic more than 500 years ago. “You have to fight for life, organize, defend, but together,” said Subcomandante Moisés, his face hidden behind the black ski mask that gives the movement a common face. The Zapatistas waving from the deck of The mountain they hid their face behind the mask.

The 12 crew members – including four Germans and one Colombian – have departed and the last instructions before the ship left the dock were in German. “We will demolish ports and borders”, has been read in a poster raised by a French-speaking woman. And a group of Otomi women, members of the National Indigenous Congress, have shouted that “Zapata lives!” The wind has blown more than the previous day, at 13 knots at noon, and forecasts indicate that on Monday it will blow even more, at 17. Perhaps that is why the movement decided to advance the trip. “May they lead our struggle, may they arrive safely,” said Joaquina Paulino, a woman who came from Mexico City to accompany the Zapatistas. At his side, Marisela Mejía, has clarified: “We are not going to conquer anything, we are going to exchange.”

Beyond the communiqués released, little else has said its protagonists about this journey. There are seven: Lupita, 19 years old; Carolina, 26; Ximena, 25; Yuli, 37; Bernal, 57; Felipe, 49, who replaced another Zapatista at the last minute, and Marijose, 39. Four women, two men, and one person who does not identify with any gender: the 421 Squad. Volunteers with passports who have been preparing for six months for this trip, who speak Tzotzil, Cho’ol or Tojolabal, in addition to Spanish, and, according to the EZLN, they have experience “in boat and cayuco.” The last few weeks they have isolated themselves to avoid getting COVID-19 and have lived together in a replica of the boat in the mountains of Chiapas. The real ship that will take them to the coasts of Galicia is a ship from the beginning of the 20th century that previously made trips to Cuba, Panama or Colombia.

The movement expects the delegation to arrive in Europe in mid-June. If they obtain permission to disembark, the delegation will visit more than 20 countries “by sea and air”. “To talk about our mutual stories, pains, rages, achievements and failures,” reads a statement posted on the website of the movement, the medium through which they make practically all their announcements. The letter bears the signature of Subcomandante Moisés, the first indigenous leader of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), who assumed command after the historic Subcomandante Marcos and has accompanied the delegation. This Sunday, hours before the ship sailed, he was seen standing firmly on the dock, but at that moment he did not speak. “Thank you!” Was heard from the shore and the Zapatista subcomandante swept the air with his palm up, as if passing the words to the squad that will travel.

A tanned man coming out of the sea, his skin shiny from the water and the towel on his shoulder, looked confused at those who shouted slogans of support for the Zapatistas. Later, Rubén Blades sounded soft with that of “I saw him go by on the corner of the old neighborhood / with the tumbao that handsome men have when they walk.” As the day progressed, more and more tourists came to the island, a territory where the water is as blue as the sky, the sand almost white, and the birds seem to glide effortlessly, suspended by the 30 degrees it does at noon. . What could look like a postcard if it weren’t for the roar of the golf carts that circulate along the avenue by the sea or the trucks that get off the ferry to supply the island of Sabritas or drinking water.

“Free samples of tequila!“A bar worker offered in English, and the promotion in Spanish continued:” We have strippers also!”. Two women were lounging in the water in front of the camera: bikini, glasses and mask. By that time, Ruben Blades gave way to Danza Kuduro. In the white sailboat with the peeling paint, 100 meters from the coast, the militiamen adapted to the movement of the ship over the sea. The ship was distinguished from other vessels by a purple canvas hung between the masts labeled “Zapatistas.”

The EZLN exposed the inequalities in which the majority of the country’s indigenous population lived almost three decades ago. In 1994, rebels with their faces covered by a black ski mask took up arms during the presidency of Carlos Salinas de Gortari (PRI). After several months of negotiations with the Mexican government, the organization yielded to disarmament. Since then, they have chosen the political route without ruling out the army. At the forefront, Subcomandante Marcos had always been, a mestizo professor, as identified by the Mexican authorities, who mixed in his speech a sense of humor, Mayan legends and parables from the Bible. But in 2014, Marcos changed his identity – he assumed the name of Subcomandante Galeano – and gave command to Moisés.

In the more than 1,000 kilometers that the squad has traveled to reach Isla Mujeres, they have practically not addressed the press, according to journalists and photographers from national and international media who accompanied the delegation this week, attracted by the feat they hope to achieve. the zapatistas, a performance transatlantic whose objective is not “to threaten, insult or reproach, or demand” that they ask for their forgiveness. The message confronts the request that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made in 2019, when he demanded that the King of Spain and the Church apologize for the abuses committed during the conquest. This Monday, the president has organized an act for himself “to apologize to the Mayan people.” The Zapatistas’ trip, as they have assured, “has a lot of challenge and no reproach.”

Along with them, they carry four cayucos that they carved and painted as tributes. The largest commemorates their Mayan ancestors; the one that follows celebrates the peoples “in resistance and rebellion”; the third pays tribute to “those who have fallen” since the 1994 uprising, and the smallest exalts “the Zapatista childhood.” But it is not clear what use they will put them. One of the latest statements, signed by Subcomandante Galeano – famous for his parodic speech – says that if they manage to disembark “there will be a party, dance, songs, and cumbias.” But if not, it is read, they are prepared: “We carry four canoes with their respective oars and we will start our return. Of course, it will take a while until we see the edges of Ixchel’s house again ”.

