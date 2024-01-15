On January 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that mortar crews of the 6th combined arms army of the “West” group of troops of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation eliminated fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction in the zone of a special military operation (SVO).

As specified by the Ministry of Defense TASS, the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers occurred during their attempt to break through in one of the areas in the Kupyansk direction. Thanks to the fire support of the Russian group of troops “West” for the maneuverable defense of a motorized rifle company, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces managed to strike the enemy in a timely manner.

“Calculations of “roaming” mortars [ВС РФ] took up positions and, with the help of a spotter, fired at the right moment and destroyed all targets,” the company commander with the call sign Terek told the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added that the Russian Armed Forces carried out up to 10 strikes on the advancing forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the same day, it became known that motorized rifle formations of the “West” group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces successfully repelled the assault group of the 60th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sinkovka area of ​​the Kharkov region.

Earlier, on January 15, Russian military personnel told Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin about how they are fighting the enemy in the Artemovsk direction, and also showed their leisure time outside of combat. In the presented footage you can also see how the military carries out remote mining. In addition, a serviceman with the call sign Ashkinadze showed the correspondent part of the captured arsenal of the Russian military.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

