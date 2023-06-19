Last year, some 300,000 people traveled to the circuit in Zandvoort for the GP of the Netherlands in the weekend of 2, 3 and 4 September. A year before that, thanks to the corona virus, that number was 65,000 spectators over the entire weekend. Of course, all these fans bring in a considerable stream of money, but Circuit Zandvoort is not worried even without this income.

Circuit director Robert van Overdijk explains to TopGear that the F1 race in the Netherlands is only one weekend in a busy year. ‘We now have 285 days a year that this circuit is used. Not only for racing activities, but also for the business market, for conferences, for all that kind of business. In that case we are not at all dependent on the Dutch Grand Prix.’

Will the GP of Belgium and the GP of the Netherlands alternate?

The circuit in Zandvoort is therefore not dependent on the GP of the Netherlands, but may continue to organize that race until 2025. The GP of Belgium has a contract for only one year. That led to some rumors about the two races merging. In addition, the GPs would alternate every other year. Van Overdijk responds to these rumors.

“Spa is of course fighting to stay on the calendar, so they have to look at that year by year. What will happen to the Dutch Grand Prix after 2025, that is mainly up to FOM [Formula One Management, de grote bazen van de F1] to make a choice in that.’ According to Van Overdijk, it is then about how many races remain in Europe and whether the FOM decides to rotate between the European circuits.

For now, the circuit director thinks it is too early to think about such a scenario. ‘But that we have a lot of contact with Spa, that we have good contact, that we work together, those are facts, so it might be a logical thought, but is it premature? Yes, it’s definitely premature.’