The European and Ibero-American Academy of Yuste Foundation opens the 18th call for the Carlos V European Prize in order to reward individuals, organizations, projects or initiatives that have contributed to the general knowledge and enhancement of cultural, social, scientific and cultural values. history of Europe, or to the unification of the European Union. This recognition has a financial award of 30,000 euros.

2025 marks the thirtieth anniversary of the first award of the award in the Monastery of San Jerónimo de Yuste. At that time the jury, chaired by Marcelino Oreja Aguirre, awarded the Prize to Jacques Delors in 1995 for “his open, tolerant spirit and supporter of a European model of society based on the defense of the values ​​of democracy and human rights.” .

The candidatures They can be presented in Spanish or English at the proposal of winners in previous editions; members of the Yuste Academy; Spanish embassies anywhere in the world; diplomatic representations in Spain of the member countries of the EU, of the countries belonging to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), members of the European Economic Area (EEA) or of the candidate and potential candidate countries to the EU; public, cultural, scientific, university or socioeconomic institutions and entities, as well as any interested person from the member countries of the European Union; EFTA countries, EEA members, and countries that are candidates or potential candidates for accession to the European Union.

In the words of the Minister of the Presidency, Interior and Social Dialogue, Abel Bautista, “in these turbulent times that the geopolitical sphere is going through, the Carlos V European Prize stands as a bulwark in the defense of the values ​​of article 2 of the Treaty of the European Union: respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law.”

The Charles V European Prize It is awarded by the board of the Yuste Foundation at the proposal of a jury made up of prominent personalities from the political, academic, scientific, institutional, social and cultural world of Extremadura, the rest of Spain and Europe, among whom will be included former award winners and members of the European and Ibero-American Academy of Yuste.

The winning candidate undertakes to personally attend the award ceremony and participate in the activities and events organized by the Yuste Foundation in the days immediately before and after the award ceremony. Likewise, he undertakes to participate in the European Doctoral Seminar which will be held at the San Jerónimo de Yuste Monastery on the occasion of the call for the Carlos V European Award Scholarships that will be published after the award of the prize, as well as the presentation of the publication of the doctoral works and the delivery of diplomas later.

Candidacies will be formalized through the form published on the Yuste Foundation website.

The deadline for submitting applications ends on the day February 17 of 2025.

The Carlos V European Prize will be awarded at the San Jerónimo de Yuste Monastery on the occasion of the celebration of Europe Day in 2025, in an event presided over by His Majesty the King of Spain or by the member of the Royal Family whom he delegates.