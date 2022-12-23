Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that the 250th edition of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) will take place in April 2023 in three different locations. YCS events will feature the best players of the Yu-Gi-Oh! from all over the world, who will compete for the title of champion. The three YCS events will take place concurrently over the weekend of April 1-2, 2023. YCS North America will take place in Los Angeles, California at the Los Angeles Convention Center, YCS Latin America will take place in Bogotá, Colombia at Agora Bogotá convention center. YCS Europe will be hosted by ExCeL London in London, UK.

All Duelists entered into the Main Events will receive a Playmat and Field Center Card. The three winners of these events will earn a commemorative Ultra Rare Anotherverse Dragon card and the special YCS Champion trophy. There will be plenty of events running alongside the main tournament throughout the weekend, including public events that are also open to Duelists who aren’t participating in the YCS Main Event! 3v3 tournaments, Tag Duel events and tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS. Duelists will also be able to compete in Time Sorcerer events with rules from previous YCS historical events. It will be possible to register for the events starting from 2023.