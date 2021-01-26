It was on September 15th when the Central Bank announced that private companies could access only 40% of their foreign exchange needs to pay their foreign debt.

Some of the largest and most reliable advanced conversations with their creditors and they arrived at new financing schemes, lengthening terms and re-negotiating interest rates.

He YPF case it was different. He moved forward with a considerate offer hostile by his creditors (some of them very large with the investment funds Blackrock and Fidelity) and the case exploded when the Central Bank told him that he could not sell him US $ 400 million to pay next March 23.

The reading of the market operators is that, probably, YPF would not have the pesos to buy the dollars and that, surely, the Central cannot commit to disburse US $ 400 million.

The available reserves of the Central Bank around the US $ 4 billion accounting for the gold holdings, and although officials say they are enough to walk the path to the entry of dollars from soy exports in April, the dripping of foreign exchange in the last two weeks shows that Miguel Pesce has no margin for splurges.

According to finance experts, the failure of the initial offer for creditors was sung for two reasons: YPF did not want to pay anything for two years and the proposed interest rate was 8.5% per annum, lower than the 16% offered by Argentina.

Those two pieces of information, and the idea that it was a hostile proposal, were enough to collapse the price of the shares of the oil company and spill losses in the rest of the market.

On Tuesday, January 26, YPF rebounded 6.7% but so far this year the shares have fallen 21%. The tough tactic In front of the creditors they went wrong.

The change of Guillermo Nielsen (in the government they syndicate him as responsible for the failed operation) by Pablo Gonzalez In the presidency, with the coronation of Kirchnerism in the management of the oil company, a new exchange offer grew, leaving aside the strategy of going to the crash that had only achieved an acceptance of 13%.

Now YPF is ready to pay interest During the first two years that it previously intended to be ex gratia, it extended the final maturity of the offer to February 5 and “decided to reinforce the guarantee structure of the 2026 bond” in addition to go up from 8.5% to 9% annually the interest rate applicable to bonds starting in 2023.

At YPF they justify themselves by saying that the change is part of the negotiation. If that were the case, at least one would have to regret the destruction of value of the shares of a mixed company, which is publicly traded, which is run by the government and which has lost confidence from investors.

The fall of YPF dragged the rest of the shares on the stock market and private Negotiable Obligations. A new destruction of value to which Argentina has been getting used in recent times.

Another palpable example is the result of the “successful” swap that the minister led Martin Guzman in mid-2020 that started with a tough offer from the government proposing US $ 40 and ended with the commitment to pay US $ 55 for each sheet of 100, which was what the creditors were asking for.

The bonds of that exchange made their debut trading at US $ 46 and raising expectations of recovery. Was it politics that put the tail in?

Today the global bond 2030 is trading at US $ 39 and in 2035 at US $ 35, below the starting levels of that exchange and offering stellar interest rates of 16/17% per year. And despite that, no buyers appear.

The passage of time does not solve by itself the process of destruction of value of an economy, nor does a good harvest.

A freehand calculation shows that with an expected GDP for 2021 of $ 35 billion (trillion) and with an exchange rate of “cash with settlement” of $ 147, the GDP in Argentine dollars would be around US $ 236,000 million.

Thus the GDP per capita, assuming 45 million people, would represent US $ 5,200 per year, very far from the more than US $ 10,000 that the country knew how to have.

Is the government thinking of attracting local and foreign investors? To count for the first message from YPF to the creditors, no.

The strategy of harden and then loosen Given the imperative lack of financing, it does not seem to be the way. Will President Alberto Fernández insist on this tactic in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund?

The IMF is now under the gaze of the brand new US president, Joe biden, and of the expert head of the North American Treasury, Janet Yellen, who already held the title of the Federal Reserve. Will it be good or bad for the Argentine government? There is no single opinion within the Casa Rosada or the Palacio de Hacienda.

But there is a unified vision on the need to lower the fiscal deficit and the gap between dollars to reach an agreement.

The distance between the official dollar wholesaler($ 87.02) and the “cash with settlement” ($ 149.72) reaches 72%, a level too broad to favor a fluid settlement of wheat, corn and soybean exports.

The government insists that it has no plans to raise the dollar above what inflation sets, and the increases in food prices in recent weeks are giving it arguments to keep that commitment at the table.

