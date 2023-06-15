Matteo Di Pietro, the youtuber driving the cannabis-positive SUV: who is he?

Matteo Di Pietro, the youtuber who was driving the Lamborghini SUV that crashed a Smart in Rome on the afternoon of Wednesday 14 June, causing the death of a 5-year-old boy, tested positive for cannabis: this is the result of the tests carried out on the young man, who is now under investigation for vehicular homicide.

In the car, together with Di Pietro, were four other young men, whose position is being examined by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office: conspiracy to murder could be contested against them if it were possible to demonstrate that, before the accident , were making a video to post on social media.

Surely the five youtubers were carrying out a challenge to be posted later on The Borderline channel, which consisted of being closed for 50 consecutive hours in a Lamborghini that the group had specially rented, as demonstrated by a video circulated on social networks before the tragedy.

Who is Matteo Di Pietro

CEO and founder of The Borderline, as we read on his profile Instagram, Matteo Di Pietro is 20 years old.

“We are not rich but we like to spend for you to enjoy yourself! Everything we do is based on you, the more support you give us the more expensive and fun content we will bring – reads the description of the YouTube channel that bears the name of TheBorderline, which today has 600,000 subscribers – between challenges, challenges and jokes of all like, we’re going to try to get a laugh out of you all the time.”

“Every single euro earned on YouTube will be spent on bringing absurd and unique videos. Final goal? Give someone of you 1,000,000 euros (It will probably never happen, but it is our goal). Our source of inspiration is the great MrBeast who has built an empire in America through this type of video, inspiring us we will bring similar content to Italy for the first time, which can only be carried forward through your great support”.