The youtuber CiccioGamer89 reported for tax evasion

CiccioGamer89, a well-known youtuber with over three and a half million followers, ends up in trouble: the young man, in fact, was reported by the financiers to the public prosecutor’s office for omitted tax and VAT returns.

According to the indictment, the youtuber would have “forgotten” to declare to the tax authorities over 1 million euros in fees earned in the last 5 years.

Mirko Alessandrini, this is the real name of CiccioGamer89, would not have presented the annual declaration for direct taxes and VAT despite the fees received, through wire transfers from abroad, for the views accumulated on his Youtube channel.

The youtuber, according to the investigations, would not have paid direct taxes of over 400 thousand euros and VAT of around 160 thousand euros.

CiccioGamer89 defends himself: “I’m not a tax evader”

After the accusations, the youtuber published a video to reject the accusations: “I swear I’m not a tax evader”.

“I’ve always paid my F24s, I’ve always paid a lot of taxes – says CiccioGamer89 – and I’ve complained live, but I don’t want to do like other people who try to hide. I want to talk about this thing. I fall from the pear tree”.

According to the youtuber there may have been a mistake in person: “I have always paid for everything, if this person really had to be me, because there is something a bit mechanical behind it, that is, it is not necessarily me. I’m hearing from a criminal lawyer. I’ll keep you updated.”