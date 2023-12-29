Youtuber killer, Di Pietro towards a plea deal. The anger of Manuel's family

Matteo Pietro's could get away with a very light sentence, the decisive hearing will take place in January but the prosecutor's office seems intent on accept the plea deal to 4 years asked by the Youtuber. Let's talk about the young man who killed a 5 year old boy, launched at 124 kilometers per hour with his SUV while filming a “challenge”. Di Pietro is accused of aggravated vehicular homicidebut the Rome Prosecutor's Office seems willing – we read in Il Giornale – to accept the plea deal for the 20-year-old driving the Lamborghini Urus on the streets of Casalpalocco. On January 31st the court hearing with the reading of the sentence.

The YouTuber – continues Il Giornale – could spend the remainder of his sentence, six months already served under house arrest, with reliance on social services. News that leaves relatives and friends of the family dismayed Manuel Proietti, the little victim on board the Smart FourFour driven by her mother Elena Uccello, 28 years old, together with her youngest remaining sister injured in the impact. Di Pietro, at the wheel of the Lamborghini, is the only one for whom it is issued the precautionary custody order while the other boys, Gaia Nota on the seat next to the driver, Vito “Motosega” Loiacono and Marco “Ciaffa” Ciaffaroni, remain investigated in competition with each other. An idiotic challenge ended in tragedy for 4 YouTubers from the group The Borderline.

