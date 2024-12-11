He Real Betis youth Division of Honor continue doing history in the UEFA Youth League. The pupils of Dani Fragoso They tied (1-1) this Wednesday against Sassuolo in the second leg of the third round of the tournament and have confirmed their qualification for the round of 32 of the maximum competition in its category.

The green and white team reached the second game of the tie after the advantage achieved in the first leg (3-1) thanks to Paco Esteban’s hat-trick. In the second leg, very close on Italian soil, the goals did not come until the final stretch. He overtook the Heliopolitans Rodrigo Marina with a goal into an empty net (the local goalkeeper was hurt on the field from a blow) in the minute 84. At that time, the crossroads were 4-1 on aggregate. Already in the discount, the local player Brunofrom the point of penaltytied the game and closed the final 4-2 for the Heliopolitans between the two duels of the crossing.

In this way, Betis Juvenil from the Honor Division has entered the top 32 teams and has qualified for the round of 32 of the Youth League. With the new format of the competition, Fragoso’s team is one of the ten teams that reach the round of 32 from the route of the league champions, since the other 22 teams for the draw will come from the final classification of the phase of the league route of the participants in the Champions League. The Betic team, according to UEFA, will be seeded and will play the return match at home in a tie that will be played in February 2025. The draw will be held next Friday, December 20 and the possible rivals They are the following teams: Atalanta, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Bayer Munich, Shakhtar Donetsk, Aston Villa and Sturm Graz.

Spectacular season so far for Betis Juvenil in the Honor Division, which is the sole leader in its league group and continues without losing so far this season.