The midfielder participates in the session at the sports city and has many options to be included in the call for the Conference duel.



12/11/2024



Updated at 11:50 a.m.





The youth player Carlos Reina He has returned to training with the first team of the Real Betis under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini and aims to join the call of the green and white group for the duel on the fifth day of the league phase of the Conference against the Petrocub in Moldova. The 20-year-old midfielder from Seville has been used to cover the absences of Lo Celso, who did exercise today after doing separate tasks on Tuesday for load management, and Isco, who will not be able to participate due to sanction and non-registration, respectively.

Furthermore, they were not with the team Rui Silva, Mendy, Bellerín, Marc Roca, Fornals and William Carvalhowho are injured, and Losada and Vieites, who are not registered, will not be able to travel.

Along with Reina, other youth players such as the goalkeepers participated in the session with the seniors. Manu González and Germánwho will make up the list with Adrián. Mateo and Jesús Rodríguez, already regulars, continue with the first team.

In training he has been normal, as in the previous days, Johnny Cardosowhich will be another of the new features on the list that Betis will offer today after Manuel Pellegrini’s press conference.









The clash between Petrocub and Betis will begin this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Zimbru (Moldova) and will be directed by Belgian referee Lothar D’Hondt.