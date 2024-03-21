He America club It is the winningest team in all of Mexican soccer. With the fourteenth star on the shield, recently achieved in December, after beating Tigers In the final, they were already two titles ahead of their closest follower: the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.
However, being a winning squad entails responsibilities and demands that not all clubs have. Winning is not enough, the fans also ask that the team play well. Olympic lap? The homework of each semester.
Therefore, the most normal thing would be to think that the azulcremas sign ready-made players, instead of taking the time to make them themselves. Especially in specific positions, such as goal or forward. However, players like Guillermo Ochoa at the time, or Raúl Jiménez a few years ago, are a clear example that América is a great team that does provide opportunities.
The 'cross' that all those footballers who are given the great opportunity to debut in Mexico's biggest team carry is that, in addition to having to endure the constant demands of their own fans, they also have to learn to deal with pressure. media. Pressure that, in some cases, comes in the form of exaggerated labels, premature call-ups and interests from European clubs.
Diego Lainez is a clear example of this. He debuted at the age of sixteen, was a champion with the team, signed for Betis de Seville and today is back in Mexico, when it was predicted that he would have a long career in the old continent.
The youth players from América who could make the leap in 2024 are Arturo Martínez: 'Mozumbito', Emilio Lara, Ramón Juárez and even Santiago Naveda. Emilio and Ramón seem to be the most advanced, but many things can change in this Clausura 2024 tournament.
