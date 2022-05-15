“Your journey is the journey of a generation for the sake of a homeland. It has to strive and arm itself with science and then return to receive the flag. You are an important generation.” .. These messages were part of the inspiring keynote addressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, To the youth of the homeland participating in the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations, which was held in Abu Dhabi in 2017, embodying the process of support and empowerment that the youth of the homeland have always enjoyed under the guidance and care of His Highness, based on the belief that they are the bet of the future and the pillar of the sustainability of its prosperity and progress in all fields.

Young people have been the ideal investment for the UAE since the establishment of the union. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, laid the foundations of a country that aspires to progress and prosperity through the hands of its children and youth, to launch a unique development process under the patronage and support of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who was keen on empowering young people and providing them with all means of care and attention.

The nation’s youth have always received the attention and care of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, which motivates them to unleash their ambitions and aspirations to reach the sky and take over the achievements after achievements in all fields. national in all areas.

During the era of leadership, we find Emirati youth always on time partners in achieving national achievements in all fields. According to a report issued by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, more than 2,000 Emiratis have participated in the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants project over the past ten years, in addition to the presence of more than A thousand jobs to develop future leaders in the energy sector and many new career paths for talented young Emiratis.

The historic achievement in the Emirates Mars Exploration Project came with the successful arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to its orbit around the red planet, crowning a scientific effort in which 200 male and female engineers participated, from the sons and daughters of the Emirates, over a period of 6 years, which also witnessed the success of the UAE youth in achieving many achievements These include the completion of 200 new scientific technological designs, and the manufacture of 66 pieces of probe components in the country.

The youth of the Emirates also continued to make history with the arrival of Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station, and participated in a direct dialogue from the International Space Station with the youth of the nation, raising with them the ceiling of the aspirations and dreams of Emirati youth, and they became more determined and committed to achieving their goals to serve the country and multiply the achievements.

There are many initiatives implemented by state institutions to support young people, based on the directives and vision of the wise leadership. For example, the Federal Youth Foundation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced their cooperation in working on joint projects in the space sector, related to the involvement of young people in space projects, and providing them with training opportunities. And opportunities to launch commercial projects that serve the sector, and to work on media and community campaigns related to the identity of space projects.

Expo 2020 Dubai also inaugurated the first pavilion dedicated to youth in the history of the World Expo, and since the first day has been keen to extend an open invitation to young people from 192 countries to be part of its story, while its creative design was inspired by the handwriting of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” He presented to the world inspiring youth initiatives that support the achievement of the ambitious future goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

The youth in charge of the pavilion were responsible, and provided its visitors with vivid experiences in memory, and demonstrated to the world the Emirati model in working with young people, serving their aspirations and priorities, and contributing to achieving the goals of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Youth constitute a mainstay in the fifty-year march, as the achievements continue and the ambitions are limitless, and the UAE youth is moving forward with the support and care of the wise leadership towards the paths of global leadership in all fields.