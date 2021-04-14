Young TikTok users began filming joint videos with their grandmothers and surprised their subscribers with the youth of the latter. On publications that appeared on the social network under the hashtag #hotgrandmacheck, noticed in The Sun.

Among the participants in the flash mob was blogger Tia Christofi, to whom 348 thousand people have subscribed. The girl posed with a slender relative in front of the mirror, dressed in similar crop tops and leggings. At the end of the video, she showed the pensioner’s face close up, noting that she really was her grandmother.

The trend was supported by another tiktoker, Ally Moore. In a series of videos, the girl showed subscribers her 47-year-old grandmother, dressed in a tight-fitting evening dress, as well as in sports shorts and a top. “Yes, this is my grandmother. She’s hot, she’s the coolest! ” – said the user in the description of the post.

Moore’s subscribers appreciated the appearance of the pensioner in the comments. “She looks like a Victoria’s Secret model!”, “I thought it was your sister, but not your grandmother”, “Why don’t I look like that even at 17?” – they said.

Currently, 12.4 million videos have been published under the hashtag #hotgrandmacheck.

Earlier in April, it became known about an elderly resident of Singapore, who ceased to be afraid of old age and built a career in the modeling business. Prior to retirement, Ong Bee Yan was worried about her age, but at the age of 65 she started acting for glossy magazines. “It makes me feel young. Love what you do and do what you love. This is my motto, ”she said in an interview.