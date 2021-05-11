Real Murcia A group of players from the first team grana were expelled this Monday from a party in a nightclub in the capital due to excess capacity The Real Murcia players who attended the party. / LV

If last Monday the fans granas were outraged with a publication that appeared on Instagram in which you could see Palazón, Melgar and Ripoll, three Real Murcia soccer players, with a clean laugh on a beach in Alicante just a few hours after the descent of the grana team to the Second RFEF was consummated, this Tuesday all the reproaches fell on another group of granas soccer players formed by Adrián Fuentes, David Segura, Alberto Toril, Miguel Muñoz and Marcos Mendes who were expelled from an illegal party due to excess capacity in a well-known nightclub located in the Las Atalayas area of ​​the city of Murcia.

This incident that occurred on Monday afternoon, for which they were not punished, joins others that occurred this season and that have prevented players with great projection from not achieving the level enough in such a crucial season for the grana team. It should be remembered that after not accessing the ‘playoff’ the Murcia first team is already on vacation.