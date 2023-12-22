Citizen Mana Al Kaabi takes the legacy of the city of Hatta in beekeeping and honey production from his city to the world, by proudly promoting this legacy, and turning it from a mere activity and hobby into an experience that expresses his belonging to its history and heritage by transforming his honey shop into a “bee garden.” It is accepted by citizens, residents and tourists.

Al-Kaabi (40 years old) shows his pride in the history of his city through his commitment to continuing to preserve the heritage so that it remains alive and thriving throughout the generations. Previously, the people of the region expressed their generosity and welcome to guests through honey, and now he is continuing that journey in a way that protects this heritage and enhances it. Its existence now and in the future.

Al Kaabi says: “Our grandfathers and fathers transported bees from the mountainous regions to domesticate them in their mud houses and palm trunks on their farms. They also applied the best practices in sustaining and preserving them, and bees have become a great influence on the city of Hatta, after it became an attractive tourist destination in which bees speak of the spirit of the city, and reveal It describes its taste, its sweetness and its attractiveness, starting from the stages of its formation and the methods of extracting it from the hives through the bee garden, to its different types, in addition to its support for farmers by tripling the production of their crops. It also contributed to preventing desertification, as a result of bees pollinating the plant and spreading the seeds, which led to an increase in cover. Vegetarian in town.

Al Kaabi stated that he has been interested in producing queen bees for seven years, and has opened a bee garden in the city of Hatta since 2018. This garden is considered a unique and interesting idea in the world of gardens in the Middle East, and this came with generous support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

He added that the park has a location that reflects its true identity, which combines the beauty of the mountains and the richness of farms, and is a natural habitat for more than 100,000 bees. The park also offers a unique experience for visitors, where they can explore the world of bees and learn more about their vital role in the environment, and highlights Emirati trees. Producing honey such as Sidr, Samar and Ghaf, it shows the visitor the rich environmental diversity in the Emirates in addition to encouraging its preservation.

Al Kaabi pointed out that the park not only provides an opportunity for entertainment, but it also contributes to building environmental awareness based on effective interaction and interesting learning, to ensure the continuity and prosperity of the bee sector in the country by introducing visitors to the world of honey and its different types and strains, and those visiting the park are introduced to how honey and its derivatives are produced. In several international languages, including English, Russian, and French.

He continued that the park offers eco-tourism in a different way by integrating recreational and educational aspects and providing an opportunity for visitors to communicate with the environment and support sustainable environmental practices, as well as tours in which a specialized guide highlights the important environmental aspects in the city of Hatta, and introduces visitors to sustainable practices and the importance of their participation in Preserving the environment.

Al-Kaabi added that he completed the first queen production station in the Arabian Gulf, in cooperation with technical experts and specialized scientists in multiple scientific and agricultural institutes and universities, targeting the local and Gulf markets. He also succeeded in producing the first queen breed known as the “Sassactase breed,” which is mainly found in In America and Canada, it is characterized by its tolerance to high temperatures and cold, and its ability to resist known bee diseases. It is characterized by collecting bees in large quantities and stimulating reproduction processes when the number of deaths in the hive is high.

The Bee Garden is considered an agent for a large number of European companies, and it exports its products to government departments and the private sector, in addition to providing hive supervision services to other parties, including farmers and major traders in this field.

