“The oven is only lit on happy occasions,” said the young citizen, Khalifa Saeed Al-Mutaiwi, 34 years old, owner of the Al-Tanoor restaurant in the city of Hatta, who was keen to transfer the legacy of his ancestors from the farms of the people of Hatta to his own restaurant, so that the memory of the oven would remain. Continuing through future generations.

The tandoor in Hatta is not just a place for cooking meat during Eid al-Adha, but rather it is a symbol that carries deep meanings for the city’s past and heritage, through the gathering of people on farms, on the day of Eid al-Adha, carrying with them a long history of customs and traditions, in which the meanings of brotherhood and cooperation between family and neighbors are embodied. Who participate in preparing and cooking sacrificial meat on one oven.

Khalifa Al-Mutaiwi says: “The tandoor could accommodate more than 15 sacrifices. Marks were added to distinguish each family’s sacrifice. The meat was buried in the tandoor during the Eid. Then the people returned to their homes, left the meat for a while to cook, and then returned to the tandoor again the next day.” Other songs are chanted by the children throughout the road trip from home to the farm, as an expression of joy and celebration, the most prominent of which is: “Nay, Ali’s children.. Your enlightenment is bright, O children of the judge.”

In the past, the people of Hatta, Al-Mutaiwi says, used to isolate some of the sacrificial meat, add special spices to it, and then put tree leaves on the meat called “Shahs” or “Al-Shu’a.” Then they would place the meat and leaves inside the Khafs, “which are fronds.” A woven palm tree, large enough to place a lamb in, is stitched and then placed in the oven pit for 15 to 17 hours, and more depending on the type of meat used in cooking.

Al-Tanoor is an annual tradition that carries within it the identity of the city, and is a good memory, according to Al-Mutaiwi’s description, that is rooted in the hearts of its people. He invested this rich history in “Al-Tanoor Restaurant”, with the aim of providing an experience in presenting heritage, explaining that his project embodies the spirit of farmers in Hatta. Who used to bury the tandoor among the palm oases, and it reflects the annual tradition by creating a bridge between the past and the present, carrying with it the stories of the city and its ancient history.

Al-Mutaiwi started the idea of ​​the project 11 years ago, and it was based on a farm in the city of Hatta. Requests were received from the project’s account for social media programs. Then the project turned from the farm into a restaurant idea in 2014, and it was the first tanoor restaurant in the country, serving a tanoor meal. It specializes in serving a traditional meal that symbolizes the city.

He stated that he does not include different meals in the restaurant in order to focus on the city’s cultural and heritage heritage, and with the large number of tourists and visitors to the restaurant, he added some simple meals for children or adults, such as grilled bogers, so that children or people who do not want to eat meat can eat a meal that suits their taste. He also expanded the restaurant to accommodate families and people.

He pointed out that the cultural heritage of the cities of Hatta and Al Ain is linked to the tannour meal, but the methods of preparing it differ from other countries, and are directly linked to the traditions of the people of these regions.

Al-Mutaiwi supports farmers in his city by displaying their products in a corner inside the restaurant, and will add a special corner to display and support a larger number of farmers in Hatta. He hopes that “Al-Tanoor Restaurant” will become a cultural station that embodies the beauty and heritage of the city of Hatta, so that this beautiful tradition remains present in the city’s memory. And in the hearts of its residents.

Khalifa Al-Mutaiwei:

. The people chant songs after the meat is cooked in the oven.

. A corner of the restaurant was allocated to display the products of farmers in the city of Hatta.

