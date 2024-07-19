Yesterday the virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum presented in another block of his cabinet to three talented young peoplewith a good track record in its branches and with a very good image, will repeat Marath Baruch Bolaños at the Labor Secretariat; while Josefina Rodriguez Zamora will go to Tourism; and Claudia Curiel de Icaza to Culture.

In the particular case of Josefina Rodriguez and Claudia Curieloccupied the secretariats of Tourism and Culture respectively in the GMexico City Governmentso They are the team of the next president Claudia SheinbaumThey know the subject, they had accompanied her and now they are increasing the responsibility.

The positive side of the Appointments of these two talented young women, is that They know their subjects perfectlyare from the Claudia Sheinbaum’s team and they will have all the confidenceThere has been much criticism of the continuity of several members of the cabinet, but Rodríguez and Curiel are 100 percent officials of the next president.

It must be said that the appointment of Claudia Curiel as Secretary of Culture was the one that attracted the most media attention and resonated the most strongly. The reactions were positive, because she is a woman who knows the subject and has done good work in that area of ​​the Mexico City Government. It is clear that they want her in the artistic community.

In the case of Marath Baruch to repeat as Secretary of Labor It is definitely a sign of continuity of the current government of President López Obradorin the end the same Claudia Sheinbaum He does not distance himself from his political boss and maintains that he will continue with the 4TSo it is no surprise that there are so many officials repeating in the cabinet.

The virtual president-elect herself, Claudia Sheinbaum, was trained and had her political growth in AMLO’s team and is part of the Fourth Transformation movement, which with the new cabinet confirms that she will not betray her boss who gave her his trust and confirms to the current president that he chose his successor well.

Times bring times. At the start of a government, cabinets are always heavily influenced by the current rulers, especially when they are the successors. Changes and appointments of those closest to the administration and team usually occur in the second year or half of the administration, so be very careful.

Featured. Governor Rubén Rocha gave the green light to the 2024 rain stimulation program, with which they seek to combat the drought affecting the region. From July 15 to October 15 is the period in which 2 million hectares will be covered on reservoir basins from the north to the south of the state.

For a state with so much agriculture like Sinaloa, this rain stimulation program is definitely very important, because it is a priority for the dams to capture water for the agricultural cycles. This is a good measure that Governor Rubén Rocha has been supporting.

Let us remember that at the same time they have implemented the successful ‘Aquatón’, an initiative led by the president of the DIF Sinaloa, Eneyda Rocha, and they have managed to bring millions of liters of water for human consumption to vulnerable communities and areas with drought problems. So it is a comprehensive care.

Political Memory. “Talent develops in quiet places, character in the tumultuous course of life”: Goethe.

