Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Al-Ahly youth are counting in their match tomorrow (Wednesday) against Ajmak Uzbekistan, on the return of the Uzbek player Jalaluddin Masharibov, after the expiration of his suspension period, to support the team’s attack and find scoring solutions, to achieve the first victory in the Asian Championship, and to get out of last place in the first group.

The technical staff, led by Mahdi Ali, is betting on Masharibov’s experience with Uzbek football and his standing on the capabilities of Ajmak, to be the “weapon” that ends the negative stage of the Emirati football representative in the tournament, and the team grabs the first three points, in the course of correcting the course and competing seriously for one of the cards to qualify for the next round. .

Masharipov played 14 matches with Shabab Al-Ahly in all local competitions, and scored two goals since joining the “Al-Fursan” during the winter transfers on loan. He made a great addition to the middle and attack, and in a short period he became one of the main pillars, and one of the keys to victories, and therefore his return will be A strong pillar for Al-Ahly’s youth, in today’s match, to restore the positive results. Despite the group being tipped with a “orphan” point, the atmosphere of optimism prevails in the Al-Ahly youth mission in Riyadh, where the team has an elite group of players with experience and experience, and they have the ability to successfully deal with the conditions of the Asian championship, and correct the course with an important victory today, especially since the three points will have A great influence in turning over the data in the group, and strongly returning the “Knights” to the competition race for the advanced positions.

The team also has a large number of players that coach Mahdi Ali uses, with the aim of relieving the pressure of matches and pushing new blood into the squad to stimulate performance and appear at a better level.

It is noteworthy that the Uzbek Ajmak, who is participating for the first time in the group stage, collected one point in a draw with Al Hilal Saudi Arabia in the first round, while he lost to Tajikistan in the second round, and scored four goals and conceded five goals, and the Uzbek team is the surprise of the group thanks to the good offers he made. In the first two rounds.