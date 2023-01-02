Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly and Sharjah will meet tomorrow, “Saturday”, in an ancient historical match in the “ADNOC Professional League”, and the two teams that have been present throughout the history of “our league” are in “the forefront of the scene”, and each of them enters the new season with ambition to compete for the title.

The “Forsan” are armed with playing at home, at Rashid Stadium, and changed the coaching staff, by contracting with the Portuguese Leonardo Jardim, and focused on a quality deal to enhance his attack, by including the Syrian Omar Khirbin on loan from Al-Wahda, while betting on continuing to build on young players. who joined them during the last winter transfer window.

For his part, the “king” did not complete all the foreign deals, but the Romanian coach, Cosmin Olaru, armed himself with the strength of the current group, after the inclusion of Spanish striker Paco Alcacer, in order to present the same strong performances that the team showed under his leadership, since he took over the job last season. And the team was the second most to score points after Al-Ain, the champion, during the period of this coach’s presence, and it was the only one that suffered the “leader” loss in his career during the last season.

And this summer witnessed the departure of Majid Hassan from Al-Ahly youth to Sharjah, after a busy career with the “Al-Fursan”, and he graduated in it from the stages of the age groups, previously Cosmin led Al-Ahly youth in previous years, and achieved many titles with him, so he will not be strange to Rashid Stadium in the next confrontation.

The past days witnessed a state of public enthusiasm to attend the stands, especially since the match carried a lot of things at the beginning of the journey, with each seeking to remove a direct competitor from his path, and announcing intentions early to compete for the title.