Genoa – A counter, open from Wednesday 15 December inside the headquarters of Confcommercio Genoa (via Cesarea 8) and presided over by the members of the Youth Group to help future entrepreneurs in evaluating theirs “business ideas” but also to support them in the creation of businesses.

A point of listening, information and orientation as well as exchange, enhancement of ideas and transformation of the same into concrete projects. “Support for new forms of entrepreneurship, the promotion of business culture and the enhancement of our trade association as a reference point for guiding young and innovative entrepreneurship are at the heart of the operation desired by our Youth Group and by we strongly supported. ” commented Paolo Odone, president of Confcommercio Genova.