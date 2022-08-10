The Councilor for Youth of the City Council of Vilassar de Mar (Barcelona), Montse Gual, has presented her resignation this Wednesday after the controversy over the nightly gymkhana for people between 12 and 30 years old in which explicit sexual acts were simulated, such as smearing a honey and cream banana and lick it, put condoms on a stick or reproduce postures of the Kamasutra. The Consistory has announced in a statement that the councilor’s resignation has been “voluntary”, and that it will become effective as of the next municipal plenary session, in September. The Generalitat and the Síndic de Greuges (the Catalan ombudsman) have opened investigations in recent days to investigate the scope of the nocturnal gymkhana.

“Despite not being informed and not knowing the activities scheduled during Juliol Jove’s gymkhana, the Councilor for Youth voluntarily assumes with her resignation the responsibility of not having claimed the information of the activities”, the statement highlighted. Last Friday, Gual admitted during a press conference that the controversial events took place, although he alleged that a technical team gave the green light to an activity that, he added, had also been carried out in other municipalities. The mayor then avoided assessing the event in question as a mistake, which she defended as a “pedagogical activity”; and she stressed that the mistake was not communicating the content of the activity to the parents in a “detailed” way.

The statement has also clarified that the councilor will respond to the requirements that the Síndic de Greuges made last Friday. This institution made the decision in order to “know the assessment of the municipal administration from the point of view of the best interests of the children and adolescents who participated in the gymkhana.” This Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Síndic told this newspaper that the process in question, which began on Monday, may take between 15 days and a month, and that the City Council “has been cooperative” in this regard.

The Generalitat has also opened an investigation in recent days, as confirmed by a spokesman for the Catalan administration. The General Directorate of Attention to Children and Adolescents, which depends on the Department of Social Rights, sent a request requesting information to the City Council of Vilassar de Mar, governed by Esquerra Republicana, with the aim of “finding out the scope of these activities” and check if the rights of minors have been violated.

In a first statement, prior to the press conference on Friday, the Consistory had “deeply regretted the communication error” and promised to “take measures so that future activities are disseminated with the most detailed information possible.” In addition, the entity defended that the event was “invigorated by young people with the leisure monitoring course, who knew the pedagogical aspect of each test and who had the task of adapting it to the age range of each group”, with special sensitivity for minors.

The gymkhana, which required prior registration by the parents, is part of the Juliol Jove program, which the Vilassar de Mar City Council focused on “health and sexuality issues” given that the Adolescent Council had expressed its interest for dealing with these issues. The councilor argued on Friday that these types of activities are designed largely by the number of adolescents aged 11, 12 and 13 who watch pornographic content. A total of 52 young people participated in groups of between six and 10 people for a “one-off activity”, as defended by the City Council, within the framework of a program that also included events to “raise awareness” about drug and alcohol consumption, among others.

Parents of some minors who attended the gymkhana have detailed to this newspaper their willingness to formalize an accusation in the event that the Prosecutor’s Office does not appear ex officio. In recent days, some of them have consulted both with lawyers and with the Mossos d’Esquadra about the procedures to file a complaint against the Consistory. Several of them have also regretted that, after the press conference last Friday, no member of the City Council has communicated with them.

