He Betis Division of Youth Honor will face Barcelona on Thursday, March 13 in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey Juvenil. The team led by Dani Fragoso comes from beating in an authentic battle against Atlético de Madrid in the main field of the Luis del Sol Sports City, where he achieved a suffering but valuable 3-2 victory. And now his pass to the Grand Final will be played at the Municipal of Villanovense, in a match that will begin at 6:00 p.m. on that Thursday, March 13.

It must be remembered that the first youth team was superior to the Madrid team despite the fact that they had the option of scoring more goals on two posts that could put the most complicated things. Despite this, Dani Muñoz and Arza scored for the rojiblancos, while Paco Esteban, Adrián Martín and Rodrigo Marina They turned the luminous in favor of the Betic Table in that last commitment.

After this demanding encounter, the Verdiblancos will be measured to a Barcelona hungry for triumph and with all the motivation of playing a whole Four. It should be remembered that It will be a duel among the best of each grouppo currently. The Real Betis, leader of Group 4, adds 62 points, while Barcelona, ​​first of Group 3, has 55, seven less than its next opponent in different divisions.

The match will be broadcast by Betis live by Betis TV and the YouTube channel of the Verdiblanco Club. The winner of the tie will advance to the final of the tournament, which will be played on Sunday, March 16 at 12:00, also in the Municipal de Villanoovense. In case of qualifying, Betis will face the winner of the duel in the final between Las Palmas and Zaragoza.