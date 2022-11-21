At the close of the day on Monday, the ‘Yankees’ and the ‘Dragones’ culminated in an equality in what was shaping up to be a transcendental game for the development of the area and the fight for second place. The North Americans took the lead with a goal from Timothy Weah, but the wear and tear did not allow them to maintain the favorable difference and Gareth Bale equalized from a penalty for the Welsh shortly after the end.

At the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Rayyan, the talented new generation of the United States could not resist the advantage and drew level with Wales in the World Cup debut. The Americans, who had an average age of only 24 years, went ahead and rounded off a good level, but Wales -who returned to a World Cup event after 64 years of absence- equalized on a penalty in a dynamic match. The result suits England ideally.

During the first 45 minutes, the Americans were great protagonists of development, running over Wales with intensity, pressure and forcing them to play uncomfortable and in the lower part of their field.

In the initial 25, those led by Gregg Berhalter prevailed in midfield with a very good performance from one of their ‘jewels’, Tyler Adams, and they had in his figure, Christian Pulisic, the necessary hierarchy to hurt.

However, the suffocating pressure when the Welsh had the ball caused them to commit offences, the team was loaded with bookings quickly and wore itself out.

As the physical American waned, Wales were able to have a bit of possession, rack up passes with their double pivot and move up a few metres, but without damaging the opponent or creating chances for Matt Turner.

The game was intense and dynamic, but without goal situations until minute 35, when Pulisic commanded a great counterattack and put Timothy Weah one on one, who defined with the outside of his foot before the departure of Wayne Hennessey to sign the 1 -0.

In those final minutes, the United States took back the reins of development and took possession of the ball, but without causing much emotion.

News in development…