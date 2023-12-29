“You will never win anything without children”wrote Sir Alex Ferguson in his lectures on leadership, Leading.
The 13-time Premier League winning manager has first-hand knowledge of how much success can be achieved through youth pre-season, and is famous for lifting the top-flight title in 1996 after Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen will begin the season stating: “You don't gain anything with children.”
Ferguson is not the only Premier League manager who has had an indestructible faith in youth. In fact, numerous coaches have fielded teams with more children than the Scot ever had.
Here are the youngest starting eleven to ever appear in the Premier League, always in style 90Min.
No team in the history of English football scored fewer than the 20 goals that Derby County were able to score during their disastrous 2007/08 campaign.
The Rams scored 10% of their season tally against Arsenal in April, but Arsene Wenger's young Gunners still thrashed 6-2. Wenger has never been afraid of youth.
The average age of Arsenal's starting XI was more than four years younger than their rivals, but it was Wigan Athletic manager Steve Bruce who took aim at his players: “It would be difficult to say that it was a schoolboy thing, since that would be disrespectful to the schoolboys.“he said after seeing his team lose 4-1.
Christopher Nkunku was the only Chelsea starter over the age of 25 against Crystal Palace. Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino turned to youth for the visit of a Palace coached by Roy Hodgson, ironically the oldest coach in the history of the Premier League.
However, Pochettino's lack of faith in his boys was evident with the appearance of Thiago Silva, 39, before the hour mark.
More Premier League news
Howard Kendall, once the youngest player to appear in a Wembley final, introduced the youngest Premier League team of the 20th century, albeit forced by circumstances.
Just two days after traveling to Old Trafford on Boxing Day, Everton were due to host Bolton Wanderers. A youthful team won 3-2, with 26-year-old Duncan Ferguson scoring a hattrick with a header.
Manchester City had been under Sheikh Mansour's ownership for less than two weeks when the 2008/09 season began.
Throughout the previous campaign, City had had the youngest team in the division and Mark Hughes put a team of that style at Villa Park, losing 4-2.
Jonathan Woodgate, Alan Smith and Paul Robinson were some of the Leeds “kids”. David O'Leary's Leeds United team at the turn of the century were so young that he called them “my babies”.
The Gunners were relegated to third place, giving Wenger license to rotate for the trip to Sunderland.
The Frenchman is the only manager in Premier League history to have named two different starting elevens with an average age of less than 23 years.
Josh Harrop enjoyed the best afternoon of his life scoring the first goal early in the 2-0 home win against Crystal Palace.
Portuguese coach Mourinho lasted 20 seconds in the post-match press conference and made an effort to talk about the club's internal affairs: “Don't ask me too many things because now that I'm at the end, let me go home.”
When Arsenal won the club's first Premier League title in 1997/98, the Gunners had the “oldest” team in the division.
A decade later, Wenger's approach changed radically: in the 2008/09 campaign, Arsenal's average age was just over 24: “I have no doubts about the younger players because I see them every day and what we work on can be seen on the field today“he said after this game.
Steve McClaren's youthful Middlesbrough eleven lost to a Heidar Helguson penalty in the 84th minute. The Boro boss described the 1-0 defeat to Fulham as “an injustice”. ““There were some heroic performances and the boys did Middlesbrough proud.”he said proudly.
Even Fulham manager Chris Coleman was impressed. “I would have preferred to play against a bigger team,” said. Historical.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#youngest #starting #elevens #Premier #League #history
Leave a Reply