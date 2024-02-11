Franco Mastantuono, River's new promise that is becoming more of a reality every dayscored a goal in the 3-0 victory over Excursionistas, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup, and became the youngest player to score with the “Millionaire” t-shirt.
The 16-year-old youth debuted in the 1-1 draw against Argentinos Juniors at the Monumental stadium, for matchday 1 of the League Cup, and then started in the match for matchday 2 against Barracas Central, on the Lanús field. , with a 2-0 victory for “Millo” where he had a superlative performance, despite the fact that he could not convert in that match played in La Fortaleza de Lanús.
The talented left-footer scored his first goal at 16 years, 5 months and 24 days against Excursio, exactly the same as Sergio Aguero with the Independiente shirt, and are only surpassed by a certain Diego Armando Maradona, the youngest footballer to score a goal in the entire history of the First Division: at 16 years and 15 days He scored for Argentinos Juniors in a 5-2 away win against San Lorenzo de Mar del Plata, for Nacional 76.
Although he did not manage to rise to the top in the record of all Argentine football, “Mastan” occupies a privileged place on that listwith names that made great history in world football, and he did achieve it if we take into account those who scored in River, since he became the youngest player to do so in “Millo”, a record that until this moment had nothing less than Javier Saviola, who had scored against Gimnasia in Jujuy when he was 16 years, 10 months and 7 days old. Without a doubt, Franco Mastantuono entered the history of Argentine football. We're going to have fun watching him play.
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
AGE WHEN DIALING
|
1
|
DIEGO MARADONA
|
16 YEARS, 15 DAYS
|
2
|
FRANCO MASTANTUONO
|
16 YEARS, 5 MONTHS, 24 DAYS
|
3
|
SERGIO AGUERO
|
16 YEARS, 5 MONTHS, 24 DAYS
