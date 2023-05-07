Lamine Yamal has made his debut in the First Division at 15 years and 290 days. Did you know that realist Pedro Irastorza is the third youngest footballer to play in the League? (15 years and 288 days) #real society pic.twitter.com/9wwKXPqACr

—RSF_ClassicPics (@RSF_ClassicPics) April 29, 2023