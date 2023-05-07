The game that faced FC Barcelona and Real Betis, which ended with a favorable result for the culés of four goals to nil, not only left us with that overwhelming victory for Xavi Hernández’s team against the Sevillian team, but also left us one of which has been the earliest debut in the history of LaLiga Santander. At just 15 years and 290 days old, Xavi Hernández decided to give the pearl of La Masía, Lamine Yamal, onto the pitch, who even had an opportunity to score on the day of his debut.
Therefore, from 90min we want to show you who have been the youngest players to debut in the Spanish first division.
With the entry into the field against Real Betis, Lamine Yamal has entered the top 5 of young players making their debut in the highest category of Spanish football. At just 15 years and 290 days old, one of the great stars of the culé academy has managed to make his league debut, nothing more and nothing less, than at the Camp Nou. He has become the youngest player in the entire history of FC Barcelona to make his debut.
In the 1984/85 season, at the age of 15 years and 289 days, he made his debut for Real Zaragoza against FC Barcelona Óscar Ramón Pellicer. This happened because there was a players’ strike and Real Zaragoza attended the game with youth players.
We have to move in time to 1942 for this player. Irastorza, who was a Real Sociedad and Osasuna player, debuted at 15 years and 288 days.
The second youngest player in the history of making his debut in the Spanish league is Sansón, who made his debut with Celta in 1939 at the age of 15 years and 255 days.
The Mexican who debuted in the first division with Mallorca is today the youngest player to debut in the Spanish league at 15 years and 219 days. He currently plays for Lazio.
|
Player
|
Age
|
Club
|
luka romero
|
15 years and 219 days
|
Majorca
|
Samson
|
15 years and 255 days
|
Celta Vigo
|
wrathful
|
15 years and 288 days
|
Real society
|
Oscar Ramon Pellicer
|
15 years and 289 days
|
Real Zaragoza
|
lamina yamal
|
15 years and 290 days
|
FC Barcelona
