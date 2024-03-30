A 17-year-old girl has been recognized as the youngest pilot in the state of New York. Kamora Freeland received her aviator's license, which allows her to pilot a single-engine plane with up to 12 passengers, one day before receiving her driver's license.

Young Kamora discovered her love for flying thanks to her mother, Lakema, who in 2019 learned about the United Youth Aviators program. The initiative, which started that year promoted by the New York Police Department, sought to teach the rules of flight to young people between 13 and 18 years old, under the guidance of instructors certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). acronym in English).

Kamora, who was 12 at the time, had never shown any interest in flying. However, Her mother enrolled her on the waiting list for the program launched by officers Milton Davis and Clet Titus. She even made several calls to ensure that her little girl's application was taken into account.

For 2021, the teenager was accepted into the course. Kamora, who was 15 years old at the time, showed great enthusiasm as her lessons progressed and decided to professionalize her knowledge. “I never wanted to be a pilot, but after my first flight, I said, 'Wow! I could make a living doing this,'” said the young Afro-descendant, who passed his FAA exam at only 16 years old, to New York Post.

Kamora Freeland was part of the United Youth Aviators program.

The young pilot's preparation took place at Long Island's Republic Airport, in Farmingdale. During the 18 months he took the course, Kamora learned about flight fundamentals, aircraft operation and how to perform weather calculations. to maintain safety in the air. After receiving her pilot's license, the teenager has permission to fly aircraft such as the Cessna 172 G1000 or a low-wing Piper.

“Today I have the honor of recognizing Kamora Freeland, who at only 17 years old has made history by becoming the youngest licensed African-American pilot.”said Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, a few days ago at the New York Capitol, where the young woman received a standing ovation for her historic achievement.

In addition to making history as the youngest African-American pilot in New York, Kamora Freeland helps her community, participates in volunteer actions and supports institutions such as Little Leaders Learning Castle Preschool, Kids Corner Daycare and Black Pilots of America. The young pilot, who can now fly alone, received a full scholarship to study economics at Spelman College, in Atlanta, Georgia.