Sentenced to death and then life in prison, Leslie van Houten served a 53-year sentence for two Los Angeles cult murders and now, at nearly 74, lives in foster care
Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 2:15 p.m.
She is the girl on the right in the famous photograph that portrays the three accomplices of Charles Manson, when they went to trial. Already dressed as a prisoner, with her youth and her long locks, Leslie van Houten was the youngest of the defendants in the …
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#youngest #Charles #Mansons #disciples #released
Leave a Reply