Sentenced to death and then life in prison, Leslie van Houten served a 53-year sentence for two Los Angeles cult murders and now, at nearly 74, lives in foster care

Former ‘Manson Family’ member Leslie van Houten, as she was about to be released, in California.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 2:15 p.m.







She is the girl on the right in the famous photograph that portrays the three accomplices of Charles Manson, when they went to trial. Already dressed as a prisoner, with her youth and her long locks, Leslie van Houten was the youngest of the defendants in the …

