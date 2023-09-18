Home page politics

Split

Lucie Hammecke is a member of the Green Party’s parliamentary group executive committee and was part of the youth council of the Generations Foundation, which advocates for a “future-proof and sustainable world”. © Robert Michael/dpa

26-year-old Lucie Hammecke entered the Saxon state parliament in 2019 before her 23rd birthday. She is concerned about the upcoming elections in East Germany.

What is your most important political goal?

Gender equality. I started to promote equality in Saxony. I want better opportunities and participation for women, a comprehensive system for protection against violence, more acceptance and contact points for queer people.

What has surprised you most positively in politics so far?

The people I meet and get to work with are the most positive thing. I am always very impressed and sustainably motivated by the many, many committed Saxons who are committed to our democratic coexistence and a diverse society. But I am also motivated by the people with whom I am able to do politics together in the state parliament.

What bothers you most about state politics?

It bothers me when speeches in the plenary session do not refer to each other, but rather the same ideological arguments are exchanged again and again using ready-made speech manuscripts. Without listening and sharing, it’s not a debate, it’s just a show. The AfD in Saxony is a master at using precisely such tactics to conduct public relations work. In doing so, she fuels her misanthropic narratives.

What do you do when you’re not thinking about politics?

I listen to Taylor Swift, read on my e-reader or go out with my dog ​​Frieda.

What is the biggest challenge in your state?

I’m worried that enemies of democracy are gaining more and more space. It must not be the case that local politicians are attacked, meetings of volunteer committees are massively disrupted and yet there is still no consensus on the firewall for the AfD. We need all those who are committed to our democratic coexistence in a variety of ways – and they need our support.

What is the most important issue in your constituency?

Housing and urban design are the topics that I come across again and again in different contexts in my constituency. People are concerned about how rents remain affordable and how hot summers can be survived in the city. But the topic of environmentally friendly mobility, be it by bike or public transport, is also a long-running topic.

Which topic does the Bundestag not have enough on its radar?

I have the impression that the relevance of the elections in East Germany next year has not yet reached all parts of the Bundestag.

What can federal politics learn from state politics?

I am convinced that we can constantly learn from each other. This also applies to us in state politics, the local level, but also Europe. We differ in the perspective with which we look at problems. Bringing these different perspectives together always makes sense.

(By Okan Bellikli)