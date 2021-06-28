A girl of 11 years has become the youngest UK mother after giving birth earlier this month. According to the British newspaper The Sun, the girl stayed pregnant at 10 years and the gestation lasted 30 weeks, which is considered a premature delivery. Both the mother and her child are safe.

The young woman’s family assures that I did not know anything about pregnancy. The social services, for its part, they have already started an investigation to clarify the facts. A source close to the family assures that “there are questions about why no one knew.” “Is something very worrying“, Add.

The earliest pregnancy

Dr. Carol Cooper has explained to The Sun that 11 years are the average age girls reach puberty, although this can arrive from 8 or even earlier. “Since today’s children weigh more, puberty comes earlier“, it states. However, Cooper assures that I had never seen a mother give birth at the age of 11.

Until now, the youngest known mother in the UK was Tressa middleton, who gave birth in 2006 at age 12 after being raped by her brother. Middleton was forced to put her daughter up for adoption in 2008 due to the aftermath she suffered. Years later, he recounted his experience in a book.

According to Dr. Cooper, there is “a higher risk of the baby being born with low birth weight, preeclampsia, premature labor and many infections ” mothers so young.