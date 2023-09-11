Lamine Yamal, from FC Barcelona, became the youngest player in history to debut for the Spanish national team on Friday, September 8, at only 16 years and 57 days old. It may not be shocking, given that he has already been playing for Barcelona, but considering that Lamine still cannot legally drive to and from games, it is astonishing that he is already an international.
However, the winger is by no means the youngest international of all time, and compared to some of the other youngest international debutants in football history, Lamine ends up looking like a retiree.
Here are the youngest international footballers of all time:
According to the statisticians of RSSSF, the youngest player to have defended the colors of his national team is Lukas Knecht. At just 14 years and two days old, Knecht defended the colors of the Northern Mariana Islands – a territory made up of 14 islands in the Pacific Ocean – on April 1, 2007, in a 9-0 defeat against Guam.
The US-born international made five appearances for the Northern Mariana Islands during a fairly short-lived career, but to this day still holds the record for youngest international.
It is clear that the Northern Mariana Islands are keen to promote youth as they have two other players among the ten youngest internationals – the wonderfully named Joel Fruit and defender Kennedy Izuka. Both players participated in the same game in November 2012, although this time in an 8-0 loss to Guam.
The Turks and Caicos Islands are also passionate about developing young talent: Christopher Louisy and Watson Jean-Louis made their debuts for the national team at the age of 14 and participated in the 5-2 victory against Saint Martin.
Of the most reputable footballing nations, Stephen Appiah is perhaps the most surprising, having made his debut for Ghana at just 14 years and 322 days in a 2-0 victory over Sierra Leone in November 1995.
Appiah made 69 appearances for the African national team, in addition to playing for Juventus, Udinese and Fenerbahçe.
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Debut date
|
Age at which he debuted
|
Lukas Knecht
|
Northern Mariana Islands
|
04-1-2007
|
14 years and 2 days
|
Aung Kyaw Tun
|
Myanmar
|
6-11-2000
|
14 years and 93 days
|
Moussa Latoundji
|
Benin
|
01-17-1993
|
14 years and 157 days
|
Joel Fruit
|
Northern Mariana Islands
|
11-24-2012
|
14 years and 177 days
|
Christopher Louisy
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
10-10-2019
|
14 years and 187 days
While it’s all very well playing for Turks and Caicos at 14 years old, what about players who have participated in soccer’s biggest tournament at a young age?
Well, the youngest player in history to participate in a World Cup is none other than the Northern Irishman Norman Whiteside, at 17 years and 40 days old. The Manchester United legend took part in the 1982 World Cup in Spain, where he faced the likes of Yugoslavia and Austria, and helped Northern Ireland reach the second round, before a defeat to France sent them to home.
The man whose record Whiteside stole was, of course, Pelé. Although he is currently only the fifth-youngest international of all time, the Brazilian icon has held the record since 1958, when he debuted for his nation at just 17 years and 234 days old.
Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, who once played for Barcelona, Inter and Chelsea, is the second youngest to participate in a World Cup, having made his debut in the 1998 France tournament. Despite two draws, Cameroon was eliminated in the group stage, without Eto’o being able to stand out.
At the 2022 World Cup, however, three new faces entered the top ten: Spanish midfielder Gavi, German attacker Youssoufa Moukoko and Australian Newcastle United prodigy Garang Kuol.
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Age at which he debuted
|
Norman Whiteside
|
Northern Ireland
|
17 years and 40 days
|
Samuel Eto’o
|
Cameroon
|
17 years and 90 days
|
Femi Opabunmi
|
Nigeria
|
17 years and 100 days
|
Salomon Olembe
|
Camreon
|
17 years and 184 days
|
Pele
|
Brazil
|
17 years and 234 days
|
Batholomew Ogbeche
|
Nigeria
|
17 years and 244 days
|
Rigobert Song
|
Camreon
|
17 years and 353 days
|
Youssoufa Moukoko
|
Germany
|
18 years and 3 days
|
Garang Kuol
|
Australia
|
18 years and 69 days
|
Gavi
|
Spain
|
18 years and 110 days
