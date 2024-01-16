Ramaswamy abandoned the US presidential race and supported candidate Trump

The youngest US presidential candidate, 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy, completed his campaign for the Republican nomination and supported former American leader Donald Trump. The businessman advocated the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico and suggested that Ukraine cede the eastern regions to Russia in order to end the conflict.

Ramaswamy finished fourth among Republican voters

How reports Bloomberg, Ramaswamy announced the end of the presidential campaign after the primaries in Iowa.

“As I've said from the beginning, there are two candidates in this race, and I called Donald Trump to let him know. He will have my full support going forward,” Ramaswamy told supporters in Des Moines.

Photo: Sergio Flores/Reuters

Trump won the primary election for the Republican Party candidate in Iowa – half of the voters said they were ready to vote for him. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took second place, and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley took third place. Ramaswamy was only in fourth place.

US presidential candidate proposed that Ukraine cede eastern territories to Russia

Ramaswami stated that resolving the Ukrainian conflict would require Kyiv to cede the eastern parts of the country. He called it a reasonable deal. The politician also called for Ukraine not to be accepted into NATO until Russia “withdraws from the military alliance with China.”

Ramaswamy believes that the Ukrainian conflict does not advance the interests of the United States, but increases the risks of world war. “I will conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine. This will be in the interests of the United States and will reduce the risk of war with Russia or China,” he promised if he won the elections.

Ramaswamy had no previous political experience. Coming from a family of Indian immigrants, he studied at Harvard and received a doctorate in law from Yale University. He founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences, where he served as CEO until 2021. In August his fortune was estimated at $950 million.