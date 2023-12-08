Great ambitions are carried by the Emirati “Little Ambassador” Ghaya Al Ahbabi (12 years old), as the girl who is passionate about the environment and sustainability dreams of a ministry specifically for children, similar to youth, and to become the first minister of children in the world.

The youngest ambassador of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to the Conference of the Parties (COP28), who succeeded in drawing attention during the global conference, said that the dream of the “first minister of children in the world” aims to work to contribute to realizing the hopes of children and adolescents, at the global level. Many messages are sent to future generations about the need to preserve the environment.

“Ambassador” Ghaya added to “Emirates Today”: “The interest of the wise leadership in my beloved country, the Emirates, in climate and sustainability issues has inspired me since childhood, and motivated me to work and strive hard to preserve the environment, as I founded and led the Green Buds Team at the state level, which includes About 40 members, in 11 different fields, all of them following the UAE’s sustainability agenda.”

She stressed that preserving the environment, preserving nature, and protecting our resources is the basis of any achievement achieved in all fields, recalling the speech of King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, during his participation in the Conference of the Parties, when he said, “The land does not belong to us, we are the ones who belong to the land.”

Ghaya Al-Ahbabi sent a message to children and adolescents around the world about the need to change their lifestyle practices that may have a harmful impact on the environment, and replace them with sustainable, environmentally friendly things.

She pointed out that no matter how great a country’s achievements and projects are, preserving the environment will always top the list of priorities, as it carries within it the future of future generations.

The Emirati girl expressed her happiness at the support and empowerment that children and youth in the UAE receive from the country’s wise leadership.

For her part, the mother of the child, Ghaya Al-Ahbabi, Maryam Al-Ariani, said that her daughter’s passion for environmental issues began early, when she was six years old, when she was interested in volunteer work and taking care of animals, as she took the initiative to feed a cat with her own food without the rest of the group of children accompanying her. Her behavior and passion for the environment and sustainability were noticed by Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the environmental advisor to the Ajman government, known internationally as “The Green Sheikh,” who called her “The Green Girl” and “The Next Environment Leader,” thanking him for his constant motivation. And his great support for her.

Greater participation

The child “ambassador”, Ghaya Al-Ahbabi, said that the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), whose activities continue until the 12th of this year, is witnessing for the first time this year a wide participation of children and youth, which is considered the largest in the history of the Conferences of the Parties.