On November 13, the press secretary of the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Aidos Ukibay, announced the death of the younger brother of the first president of the republic, a major Kazakh businessman Bolat Nazarbayev.

“At the age of 70, after a long illness, Bolat Abishevich Nazarbayev, the younger brother of the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, died,” Ukibay wrote on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to Kazakh media, the cause of death of the 70-year-old man was cardiac arrest. Doctors tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail. In 2022, Bolat Nazarbayev was diagnosed with cancer, complicated by a number of chronic diseases.

It was noted that in early November, the brother of the first president of Kazakhstan was hospitalized with a second heart attack.

Bolat Nazarbayev graduated from the Agricultural College in Shamalgan and the Law Institute in Karaganda. In 2016, he created a charitable organization.

Nursultan Nazarbayev led Kazakhstan from 1989 to 2019. Now the politician is 83 years old.