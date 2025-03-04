The young woman with suspended euthanasia defends before the Christian judge and lawyers her right to die with dignity

The young woman who has suspended her euthanasia by court since last August has ratified her willingness to exercise her right to decent death before the judge and the ultra -Catholic collective Christian lawyers, who defends her father, contrary to euthanasia, they have informed Eldiario.es legal sources.

Before the Contentious Administrative Court of Barcelona, ​​the first trial in the history of Spain on an euthanasia already granted by a medical and legal team of the Generalitat guarantee and evaluation commission was held on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s trial faces the Generalitat de Catalunya, who defends the decision of the commission that in July 2024 gave euthanasia (unanimously of its 19 members), and the father of the girl, represented by the ultras of Christian lawyers.

The Prosecutor’s Office has also intervened in the trial, which in August supported to suspend the euthanasia of the young woman and requested several proceedings, including knowing her health file, before ruling on the matter. The Public Ministry has not yet positioned itself on whether it is necessary to ratify euthanasia or revoke it.

In the absence of four more experts, the other four medical experts who have evaluated the young woman throughout the process (a neurologist, two psychiatrists and a neuropsychologist) have also ratified what they already expressed in their medical reports, that is, that the young woman retains her cognitive and volitional abilities to ask for euthanasia.

In sum, experts have endorsed the applicant’s version, who suffers from a psychiatric disease and is paraplegic, and their right to die with dignity. The relationship with her father was non -existent for years since the young woman was guarded by the Generalitat when she was a minor, which has not prevented her father from wanting to prevent her right to decent death in the courts.

The trial has generated concern among the experts, since the recent Euthanasia law only allows the applicants for death worthy against the denial of euthanasia, but not to relatives who disagree with the voluntary decision of their relatives.

The view has been held behind closed doors to protect the rights to intimacy and the health of the young woman, who was summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office to appear in person in the trial despite the fact that her will to ask for the dignity of dignity already consisted of the reports of the doctors and experts who visited her.