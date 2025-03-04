Noelia, the 24 -year -old with paraplegia whose euthanasia was suspended in extremis In August at the request of his father, he has ratified on Tuesday his willingness to have a decent death before the judge that must decide whether he guarantees it and has denounced “coercion” of Catholic environments to desist. The Contentious Court number 12 of Barcelona has celebrated this Tuesday, behind closed doors, a View to decide if it gives green light to euthanasia That the young woman requested almost a year ago, in the first trial that takes place in Spain for the right to decent death, legal sources have reported.

The trial faces the Generalitat of Catalonia, which defends the decision of the guarantee and evaluation commission that in July 2024 gave the green light to the Euthanasia of Noelia -by unanimity of its 19 members -and the father of the girl, represented by the ultra -Catholic collective Christian lawyers. The Prosecutor’s Officethat supported the request of Noelia’s father to suspend euthanasia -prevista for August 2-, It has not yet pronounced on whether the young woman’s assisted death must be authorized, for which she has a period of five days.

In the trial Noelia herself has declaredwhose interrogation requested the Prosecutor’s Office, as well as seven medical and forensic specialists, who have agreed to manifest unanimously than Noelia It has the “preserved skills” and does not suffer any mental alteration That you go your ability to decide. Witnesses have thus contradict the thesis of Christian lawyers, who maintain that the girl, which drags serious sequelae and a total loss of autonomy following an attempt at suicide in November 2022, suffers a Limit personality disorder that prevents him from deciding on his life.

Noelia herself has reiterated on Tuesday before the judge her willingness to have a decent death, which she says has been waiting for a long time and has clarified that she has never had doubts about her will to put an end to her life. During his interrogation, which has lasted almost an hour, Noelia has affirmed have been coerced to give up of euthanasia by Catholic environments linked to the children’s center where much of his guardian life passed. The people in that environment reached Invade “stamps, crosses and religious symbols” the room From the socio -health center where he now resides, he explained before the magistrate.

Supposed mental disorders

On the other hand, the doctors who have declared in the oral hearing – including a coroner – have confirmed, as already stated in the administrative file, which The young woman meets the required requirements by the euthanasia law: a constant physical and psychic sufferingrepeatedly expressed as intolerable and without forecast of improvement or cure.

Apart from the assumptions Mental disorders of the young womanthe lawyers of the ultra -Catholic group representing the father refer to the judge to an annotation of weeks before the date set for euthanasia in which Noelia seems to express doubts about her willingness to die. Asked about that note by those responsible for the health center in which she is admitted, the young woman assured that she had no will to back down and added that I was not aware of having written that document in a state of lucidity.





However, following the criteria of the Generalitat Evaluation Commission, a notary was contacted to raise minutes of its willingness to move forward with the euthanasia process, a document that constitutes a key test of the trial.

Oral view ended, the judge has given five days to the parties to contribute their reports with the conclusions of the case, after which it will decide whether Euthanasia requested by Noelia, a resolution that, may be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).