In 2005 Zoë Roth, a four-year-old American girl, was photographed by her father smiling evilly on her street, located in a small town in North Carolina. In front of her, a building burned, in which a fire had broken out. The image won a contest in 2007 and became a hugely popular meme dubbed Disaster Girl (the disaster girl), in which the little girl’s face was combined with images of different catastrophes. Now, 16 years later, the event that made Roth famous has brought her a small fortune: the young woman has sold her popular image in NFT format for $ 500,000 (415,000 euros at the exchange rate).

Roth has taken advantage of the latest digital economy fever, NFTs. non fungible tokens (namely, non-fungible tokens), which allow any virtual object (an image, a photo, an animation, a video, a piece of music or, in this case, a meme) to be associated with a certificate of authenticity. This certificate, based on technology Blockchain, is inviolable, cannot be duplicated, and makes these digital files can be sold as unique pieces, just like works of art.

Meme with the photo of ‘Disaster girl’

As NFT they have recently sold the first tweet in history, published in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter (2.5 million dollars); an article by the columnist of The New York Times Kevin Roose (478,000 euros); or, in the most notorious transaction of this type, a work by the artist Beeple that fetched a price at Christie’s of 57 million euros. And fashion does not seem to be running out: the Japanese video game studio SEGA has also announced that it will sell images and soundtracks of its classic video games as works of art.

The Roth image has been sold as NFT for 180 units of the cryptocurrency Ether, equivalent to the current exchange rate of 415,000 euros, in an auction that took place on April 17, how does the newspaper pick up The New York Times. The buyer of the meme is 3F Music, a Dubai-based music studio, which has recently bought other NFTs like the psycho girlfriend meme (Overly Attached Girlfriend), for $ 411,000, or the NYT meta column on NFT, for $ 560,000.

‘Disaster Girl’, in front of the Titanic.

Despite the sale, the Roth family retains the copyright to the work and will receive 10% of the proceeds from future transactions. This is not the first case of meme sales. Chris Torres – the creator of Nyan Cat – sold an NFT of the famous colored feline in February for about $ 600,000.

Roth, now 21, is in his final year at the University of North Carolina, studying peace, war and defense. It takes discreetly to be the disaster girl, although most of her friends and acquaintances do know that she was the protagonist of the meme. She does not have a particular trauma with her experience, in fact she is “grateful” for everything that has happened to her. But he hopes one day to do something significant enough that when someone looks up his name, “Disaster Girl appear on the second page of Google results ”, he assures The New York Times.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter.