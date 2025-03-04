It is the first view held in Spain on a Euthanasia request. In this case, Noelia’s, a 24 -year -old girl with paraplegia. Justice paralyzed ‘in extremis’ last August, after his father’s request, which … In his demand he argued that his daughter does not suffer a serious and incurable disease or a serious, chronic and impossible condition that causes intolerable suffering, “strict conditions under which it can be granted” assisted death. This Tuesday, the applicant, who has arrived in the city of justice accompanied by her parents, has been ratified in his request Before the holder of the Administrative Administrative Court 12 of Barcelona, ​​as they have pointed out legal sources present in their statement. The same interlocutors indicate that, before the magistrate, Noelia has reported the opposition of the family to her decision and also suffers “coercion by his environment” to give up. Moreover, they indicate the same sources that have “filled the room” of the socio -health center where “stamps and rosaries” resides to try to change their minds.

In the view, which has been held behind closed doors to preserve the intimacy of the applicant, the lawyer of Christian lawyers, José María Fernández, who represents the father of the young woman, has defended that “mental disorders, which include suicidal ideation, paranoid ideas and bipolar disorder that suffers” Noelia “can affect their ability to make a decision” on euthanasia demand, “serious mental illnesses can cloud the judgment and the ability to properly assess the available options.” «We understand that this vitiates its decision and that the basic pathology, a paraplegia produced by launching a fifth floor, does not cause insufferable condition And it is not included in the causes that the law demands, ”said Fernández at the doors of the courts, this Tuesday.

On the coercions that the young woman has denounced, the lawyer of Christian lawyers has indicated that “it has been absolutely demonstrated that there has been no harassment,” although he has admitted that “there have been people who have fought for his life, insisting to give up.” In addition, he has argued that Noelia, “in his disorder, often has perceptions limits of situations” and “misunderstood.” Despite what “all documentation processed” to request assisted death, he stressed.

The young woman lacks complete mobility in her legs due to a spinal cord injury, after a suicide attempt. His father assumes that “he does present a serious pathology,” but defends that “his picture improves with due treatment.” In addition, he feeds that his state “does not cause an unbearable physical or psychic suffering.” This is based on the medical reports that corroborate that “there are no serious pain, and that there are, they are perfectly controllable, with the patient’s current treatment guidelines.”

Although he obtained the relevant medical guarantees, justice estimated the parent’s request, and, after that, the judge decided to celebrate a view to listen to the young woman. Also to a psychiatry specialist to determine whether the consent given by Noelia “was free, without interference, or influenced by his own mental pathology.” This morning, so much Noelia and the experts have ratified themselves, while her parents insist that her mental problems disable her to scam this decision.

The young woman, who was protected by the Directorate of Attention to Children and Adolescents (Dgaia) of the Generalitat since the age of 13, “has had suicidal ideations throughout his life,” said the father’s lawyer. “He has tried to commit suicide several times since adolescence.” His parents are separated, despite which “there is full consensus throughout the family to oppose this decision.” What they want is that Noelia has “treatment and try to redirect your life.”

At the expense of the contentious decision, the father’s lawyer has announced that, in the event that the magistrate supports the euthanasia of the young woman, it will resort to as many instances are necessary. “First it would be the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, then the Supreme, and we would even be willing to reach the European Court of Human Rights.” For her part, the young woman has stressed before the judge who does not want to continue living for her condition.

Now the magistrate has given a period of five days to the parties to issue their conclusions after the view and will later be when he will issue a sentence.