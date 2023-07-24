The 21-year-old girl who was run over on Friday night on Avenida de la Albufera, the main axis of the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas, has died at the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid, police and hospital sources confirmed this Monday to this newspaper. The woman was admitted in critical condition after being run over at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday at number 264 of this road by a driver, who “was zigzag” and who fled without helping her.

According to what the witnesses of the attack told the police, the young woman was crossing the street duly, “through a green pedestrian crossing.” The impact was brutal, since the woman was shot “several tens of meters” from the zebra crossing, explained an Emergencies spokeswoman. Upon the arrival of the Samur-Civil Protection, the victim “was unconscious and suffered multiple injuries, including a severe one to the head.” After stabilizing and intubating her, she under an emergency tent known by the name of chestnut tree, They transferred her in a very serious condition to the hospital, where she died on Sunday, hospital sources have appreciated.

Thanks to the collaboration of a neighbor, who copied the license plate, the driver, a 22-year-old, was located shortly after and arrested when he was parking the car, a white Seat Ibiza, at the door of his house in Villaverde. The young man tested positive for the breathalyzer test and has already gone to court, initially accused of three crimes against road safety -driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with manifest recklessness and absent from the scene of the accident- and another of reckless injuries, which “has become reckless homicide when the victim died”, says a spokesman for the Municipal Police, which continues to investigate the case.

This Monday, there has been another deadly attack in the Community of Madrid, that of a 74-year-old woman in Torrejón de la Calzada. The Summa 112 has confirmed the death of the woman, who has been run over at number 38 of Torrejón de Velasco avenue in the municipality, with almost 10,000 inhabitants and 12 kilometers from Valdemoro. “When the medical team arrived, the victim was already dead from multiple injuries,” says a spokesperson for the Madrid Community Emergency Service 112. The Civil Guard is investigating what happened.

In addition, there has been another serious outrage in the capital. A 64-year-old man has been run over on Calle Alcalá, at number 634 by a bus from the Municipal Transport Company (EMT). El Samur has treated the victim, who suffered severe head trauma and abdominal trauma. After stabilizing him, he transferred the man in serious condition to the Gregorio Marañón hospital.

