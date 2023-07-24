The 21-year-old girl who was run over on Friday night on Avenida de la Albufera, the main axis of the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas, has died at the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid, police and hospital sources confirmed this Monday to this newspaper. The woman was admitted in critical condition after being run over at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday at number 264 of this road by a driver, who “was zigzag” and who fled without helping her.

According to what the witnesses of the attack told the police, the young woman was crossing the street duly, “through a green pedestrian crossing.” The impact was brutal, since the woman was shot “several tens of meters” from the zebra crossing, explained an Emergencies spokeswoman. Upon the arrival of the Samur-Civil Protection, the victim “was unconscious and suffered multiple injuries, including a severe one to the head.” After stabilizing and intubating her, she under an emergency tent known by the name of chestnut tree, They transferred her in a very serious condition to the hospital, where she died on Sunday, hospital sources have appreciated.

Thanks to the collaboration of a neighbor, who copied the license plate, the driver, a 22-year-old, was located shortly after and arrested when he was parking the car, a white Seat Ibiza, at the door of his house in Villaverde. The young man tested positive for the breathalyzer test and has already gone to court, initially accused of three crimes against road safety -driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with manifest recklessness and absent from the scene of the accident- and another of reckless injuries, which “has become reckless homicide when the victim died”, says a spokesman for the Municipal Police, which continues to investigate the case.

This Monday there have been two other outrages in the Community of Madrid, one fatal in Torrejón de la Calzada and another serious one in the capital. In the case of Torrejón de la Calzada, a town with almost 10,000 inhabitants and 12 kilometers from Valdemoro, Summa 112 received the alert call at 10:27 a.m., reporting a hit-and-run at number 38 Avenida Torrejón de Velasco “without giving much more information,” says a spokesman for the Community of Madrid 112 Emergencies. “When the health team arrived, the victim, a woman from 74 years old, she was already deceased from polytrauma,” adds the spokesperson. The Civil Guard investigates what happened.

In addition, a 64-year-old man has been run over on Calle Alcalá in Madrid, at number 634, by a bus from the Municipal Transport Company (EMT). El Samur has treated the victim, who suffered severe head trauma and abdominal trauma. After stabilizing him, the man was transferred in serious condition to the Gregorio Marañón hospital.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.